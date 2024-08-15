BSA Goldstar 650 launched in India, starting at ₹3 lakhs: Features, design and more
BSA Motorcycles re-enters the Indian market on August 15, 2024, with the Gold Star 650. Prices start at ₹3 lakh, and it rivals the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The bike features a retro design and a 652 cc engine producing 45 bhp and 55 Nm torque.
BSA Motorcycles, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has made a triumphant return to the Indian market, marking its re-entry on August 15, 2024, India’s 78th Independence Day. The historic British brand has launched its inaugural model, the Gold Star 650, with bookings now open.