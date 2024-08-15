BSA Motorcycles, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has made a triumphant return to the Indian market, marking its re-entry on August 15, 2024, India’s 78th Independence Day. The historic British brand has launched its inaugural model, the Gold Star 650, with bookings now open.

In terms of pricing, the introductory price starts at ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Highland Green and Insignia Red variants, while the Midnight Black and Dawn Silver versions are offered at ₹3.12 lakh. The Shadow Black edition is available for ₹3.16 lakh, and the top-tier Legacy Edition in Sheen Silver is priced at ₹3.35 lakh.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is set to lock horns with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. To recall, the Interceptor 650 is priced starting from ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning itself as a direct competitor to BSA’s latest offering.

Interestingly, the BSA Gold Star 650 pays homage to its storied past with a retro-inspired design that echoes the original Gold Star, which was in production from 1938 to 1963. The modern iteration features classic elements such as a round headlamp, gracefully arched fenders, and a tear-shaped fuel tank. The bike’s vintage appeal is further enhanced by chrome detailing, a broad single-piece handlebar, a one-piece seat, and wire-spoked wheels. Additionally, the Gold Star 650 is equipped with a retro-style twin-pod instrument cluster that includes a digital display and a USB charging port.

Under the hood, the Gold Star 650 boasts a 652 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine—one of the largest single-cylinder engines available in India. This powerplant produces 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed transmission. The bike’s chassis features a cradle frame with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by dual disc brakes—320 mm at the front and 255 mm at the rear—complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

