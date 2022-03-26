BSF Seema Bhawani all-women daredevil motorcycle team led has completed a journey of more than 5,000 km traversing through major cities all the way to Kanyakumari which started from India Gate, New Delhi. The 36-members team of BSF uses Royal Enfield motorcycles for their daredevil stunts that we also saw during Republic Day parade of 2022.

BSF's all-women team took on the Empowerment Ride – 2022 that reached Kanyakumari today and will conclude on March 28 with further distance travelled to reach its final destination.

All along the journey, the Seema Bhawani riders were joined by riding communities as well as youth, who cheered them on, applauding their determination and fortitude while on this challenging expedition.

BSF Seema Bhawani all-women daredevil motorcycle team was raised in the year 2016, and has some stunning performances to its credit including having displayed their skills twice on the occasion of Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi in 2018 and 2022.

BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition “Empowerment Ride – 2022" traversed through various historical landmarks beginning from India Gate in Delhi, iconic Wagah Attari Border in Punjab and historical Statue of Unity in Gujarat before finally flagged in at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

The expedition passed through Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Kevadia, Nasik, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bangalore, Kanyakumari and will further reach its final destination in Chennai on 28 Mar’ 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.