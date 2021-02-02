Budget 2021: What EV startups in India think about the new policies

"We at eBikeGo are very thrilled with this Union Budget 2021. This budget is totally one of its kind. We thank the Hon’ble Finance Minister for announcing the Scrappage policy, which would help in encouraging the adoption of greener vehicles. Setting aside an amount of `2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population is a good move. The fund could be utilized to spread awareness about the benefits of using e-vehicles to the environment and its contribution to make the air clean. The government’s plan for strengthening the public transport sector under PPP models with an outlay of ₹18000 crores for operating 20000 buses is encouraging for the EV industry. This scheme will boost the auto sector and provide jobs for our youth. It will also create ease of mobility in our cities,The scheme could strengthen the EV industry if more e-buses could be supported through the scheme. In this budget a capital investment of Rs5.54 trillion in developing infrastructure around the country has been announced, which is expected to boost the demand for heavy and medium commercial vehicles"

