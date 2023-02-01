Budget 2023 marks the 'transition of auto industry to clean mobility': EV sector
- “To further provide impetus to green mobility, customs duty exemption is being extended to import of capital goods and machinery required for manufacture of lithium-ion cells for batteries used in electric vehicles,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.
The Union Budget 2023 has removed custom duty on capital goods/machinery for manufacture of lithium-ion cells for use in batteries of electrically operated vehicles (EVs). The move is said to help in reducing the cost of EVs in the country.
