Budget 2023 marks the 'transition of auto industry to clean mobility': EV sector

Etrio, an EV-maker that works with the vision to “make big in cargo fleet electrification" shared its response. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the budget today, Kalyan C Korimerla, MD and Co-Promoter, Etrio Automobiles, said, “We applaud the budget for making Green Growth one of the top seven priorities. The Pro-EV budget focuses on much-needed initiatives such as Customs Duty reduction from 21 percent to 13 percent on Lithium Batteries and an extension of the subsidies on EV batteries for one more year. These are welcome initiatives as these will help boost the demand. The policy on the replacement of old polluting vehicles should accelerate the transition towards electric vehicles which is in line with the budget’s aim to spur eco-conscious lifestyles. Overall, we are happy with the budget as it is inclusive, and progressive and will encourage investments in the EV sector."