Budget 2023: What auto sector leaders said on new announcements
- The finance minister has reiterated the government’s focus on green mobility by emphasizing on the recently launched National Green Hydrogen Mission. She said that with an outlay of ₹19,700 crores, the National Green Hydrogen Mission will “facilitate transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and make the country assume technology and market leadership in this sunrise sector”.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament on February 01, 2023. The minister made some crucial announcements on the EV segment such as exemption on Customs duty on lithium-ion batteries and more.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×