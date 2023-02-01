Budget 2023: What auto sector leaders said on new announcements

Ramkrishna Forgings CFO and Executive Director Lalit Khetan stated, “I can confidently say that the overall budget for the auto sector stands well managed and good. There have been several initiatives by the government to utilise a portion of their funds on the scrappage policy. Now, the main challenge that lies ahead is to successfully implement the policy on a large scale, which will directly depend on the involvement of the public at large. If the people take active initiative regarding the same, the sector should see significant progress in the coming days.