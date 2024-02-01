Budget 2024: Entrepreneurship opportunities highlighted in electric vehicle charging sector
The Indian government plans to support manufacturing and enhance the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
In a recent announcement during the presentation of the interim budget for 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Indian government's commitment to promoting the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The Finance Minister outlined plans to support manufacturing and enhance the EV charging infrastructure, with the goal of expanding the electric vehicle ecosystem nationwide.