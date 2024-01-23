Budget 2024 expectations: EV industry pins hopes on subsidy extension and GST reforms
Prominent figures in the Indian electric vehicle industry are hopeful for GST parity for EV batteries used in swapping, lower GST rates on batteries and charging, and an extension of the FAME II subsidy program in the upcoming Interim Budget.
As the Indian government gears up for the Interim Budget announcement in February, leaders in the electric vehicle (EV) industry are optimistic about crucial reforms that could further help the sector's growth. The statements from prominent figures in the industry shed light on their expectations and aspirations for a budget that addresses key issues and supports the EV landscape.