Budget 2024: FAME allocation cut won't spoil EV growth story, says Raptee Energy's Jayapradeep Vasudevan
Budget 2024: The allocation under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles scheme, while reduced from the consumer perspective, still carries the potential to stimulate demand, Raptee Energy CBO Jayapradeep Vasudevan told Mint.
Budget 2024: The highly anticipated announcement of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme's third phase wasn't forthcoming in the Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. And to the EV industry's dismay, the existing FAME scheme also saw a massive 55.58% cut in allocation. Budgetary support plunged from ₹4,807.40 crore to ₹2,671.33 crore for the upcoming financial year, falling significantly short of expectations for a hike to ₹10,000-12,000 crore.