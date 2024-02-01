Budget 2024: Govt to expand electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra, says Sitharaman

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the interim Budget 2024-25.

Sitharaman said that the government will expand the electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infrastructure.

E-buses for public transport networks will also be encouraged, she also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our Government will expand and strengthen the e-vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure. Greater adoption of e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged through payment security mechanism," the finance minister said in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an Interim Budget.

With an aim to promote green growth, she also said that the blending of compressed biogas into compressed natural gas for transport and piped natural gas will be mandatory.

The government will launch biomanufacturing and bio foundry scheme to provide environment-friendly alternatives for bio-degradable production.

On January 22, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the development and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) play a pivotal role in India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The comprehensive vision for 2047 includes a substantial shift towards electric vehicles across various segments, supported by tax incentives, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and the mandatory provision of charging infrastructure," Singh had told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fast-growing EV market in India is catching the eye of global players. India's electric vehicle market is expected to grow to 1 crore units in annual sales by 2030 and create five crore direct and indirect jobs, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

As per industry estimates, the total EV sales in India stood at around 10 lakh units in 2022. On the back of increasing EV demand, the Indian government is providing fiscal incentives to promote domestic manufacturing of these cars.

In India, Tata Motors is the leading player in passenger electric vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

