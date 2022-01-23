Bugatti Chiron moves into final stages of production

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

French luxury car maker, Bugatti, had said that its superfast racing car, Chiron, which was sold out completely for 2021 has entered into the production stage. Bugatti Chiron hyper racing car is inspired by the Louis Chiron who was associated with the brand from 1926 to 1933. The Bugatti Chiron takes ahead the power of its renowned racing car Bugatti Veyron which was produced the luxury car maker from 2005 to 2015. Veyron generates 986 bhp power and top speed of 400 kmph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

French luxury car maker, Bugatti, had said that its superfast racing car, Chiron, which was sold out completely for 2021 has entered into the production stage. Bugatti Chiron hyper racing car is inspired by the Louis Chiron who was associated with the brand from 1926 to 1933. The Bugatti Chiron takes ahead the power of its renowned racing car Bugatti Veyron which was produced the luxury car maker from 2005 to 2015. Veyron generates 986 bhp power and top speed of 400 kmph.

Bugatti has now redesigned the Veyron's 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers that helped the car to attain a massive power of 1479 hp with a peak torque of 1,600 Nm. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bugatti has now redesigned the Veyron's 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers that helped the car to attain a massive power of 1479 hp with a peak torque of 1,600 Nm. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Bugatti Chiron can touch the speed of 100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds followed by 200 kmph in 6.1 seconds, and finally, 300 kmph in 13.1 seconds. Chiron sports a top speed of 420 kmph which is electronically limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bugatti shared it broke several world records with the Chiron. In 2017, Chiron zipped from zero to 400 kmph and back to zero again in 41.96 seconds setting a record-setting time followed by in 2019 when Bugatti set a new speed record of 490.484 kmph. This record remains until today, the automaker said.