Bugatti will only sell 20 units of this new special edition Chiron Sport

Bugatti has launched a new "Les Légendes du Ciel“ edition which the company claims is built to honour the legends of aviation. The new car is based on the Chiron Sport and is limited to 20 vehicles.

The Chiron Sport 'Les Légendes du Ciel' comes with a W16 engine and a capacity of 8.0 litres delivers 1,500 PS and 1,600 newton metres of torque. Its maximum speed is electronically limited at 420 km/h. Bugatti will start production of the Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel" towards the end of 2020. The edition, limited to 20 units, costs 2.88 million euros net each.

The new edition references many features of the historic aircrafts in which Bugatti pilots gained profitable experience. In addition to the unusual colour of the paintwork, the vehicle includes a special full leather interior with hand-drawn sketches and diamond cut aluminum.

On of the most striking features of the Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel" is its special, matt-grey “Gris Serpent" paintwork, a modern interpretation of the exterior colour of the aircrafts from the 1920s. This stretches across the entire vehicle and is traversed from the front to the rear via the extending rear spoiler with a high-contrast, white gloss center stripe. The front wings get "Les Légendes du Ciel“ logo. The “Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge" tricolour in Blue, White and Red decorates the front area of the side sills made of exposed black carbon fiber.

The horseshoe-shaped radiator grille also has a black gloss finish. The radiator grille mesh is made of laser-cut and deep-drawn aluminum, on which the dynamic pattern of the stitched seams is repeated on the leather seats, reminiscent of planes flying in formation in an air parade.

The door entry lights project the edition logo onto the ground when the doors are opened. The door sills are made of brushed aluminium with the "Les Légendes du Ciel“ logo on the middle console inlays also characterises the new edition. The W16 engine cover is made of black exposed carbon fibre. These lightweight components are contrasted by white lettering. Black exposed carbon fibre and a black-coated exhaust trim cover made of 3D printed, high-temperature-resistant Inconel dominate the rear.

The interior also visually evokes aircraft from the past century. Bugatti uses “Gaucho" leather for the entire vehicle interior of the Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel". The light brown leather is reminiscent of natural leather in these aircraft of days gone by.

The natural material is contrasted only by aluminum trims, an aluminum inlay with the logo "Les Légendes du Ciel" that can also be found on the headrests as well as the special edition numbering “1 of 20". Bugatti optionally offers comfort seats and the glass roof “Sky View" through which occupants can gaze into the sky like in open-top aircraft of the past century.

On the door panels there is a hand-sketched racing scene between the Nieuport 17 aircraft and a Bugatti Type 13.

