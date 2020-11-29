Bugatti will only sell 20 units of this new special edition Chiron Sport

On of the most striking features of the Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel" is its special, matt-grey “Gris Serpent" paintwork, a modern interpretation of the exterior colour of the aircrafts from the 1920s. This stretches across the entire vehicle and is traversed from the front to the rear via the extending rear spoiler with a high-contrast, white gloss center stripe. The front wings get "Les Légendes du Ciel“ logo. The “Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge" tricolour in Blue, White and Red decorates the front area of the side sills made of exposed black carbon fiber.