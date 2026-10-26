Bugatti’s one-of-one Veyron looks unreal: A mirror-like aluminium body that turns a hypercar into art

Bugatti has certified a unique Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse featuring an exposed polished aluminium body, a Carmine Red leather interior and a 1,200 PS W16 engine. The one-of-one hypercar, identified as chassis 8.100, returned to the French marque’s headquarters in Molsheim for certification, refurbishment and reconfiguration more than a decade after its creation.

Through its La Maison Pur Sang programme, Bugatti worked to restore the vehicle to its original design vision while preserving its history and authenticity. The car has since been entrusted to a new custodian and is now based on the French Riviera.

View full Image View full Image Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. (Image: Bugatti/Facebook)

Bugatti Veyron features a distinctive polished aluminium body The defining feature of the one-of-one Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is its exposed polished aluminium bodywork, which reflects light across the car’s sculpted surfaces to create a mirror-like finish.

According to Bugatti, creating the bespoke body required aluminium blocks weighing up to 20 tonnes to be delivered to its facility in Molsheim. The material serves as the centrepiece of the design, highlighting the car’s contours and the craftsmanship behind its construction.

The exterior is complemented by a Carmine Red leather interior, which contrasts with the polished metal finish. Exposed carbon fibre, rich textures and handcrafted details further distinguish the hypercar.

Bugatti said the design team conducted extensive studies of proportions, surfaces and light before the project moved to the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, where artisans brought the concept to life. Every stage of the car’s creation was documented, preserving a record of the project.

View full Image View full Image Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. (Image: Bugatti/Facebook)

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse: Engine and performance Beyond its distinctive appearance, the one-of-one Veyron retains the performance credentials associated with the Grand Sport Vitesse.

The hypercar is powered by an 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1,200 PS and 1,500 Nm of torque.

The combination of the high-output engine and the roadster’s bespoke design makes chassis 8.100 a distinctive example of the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which blends high-performance engineering with extensive personalisation.

View full Image View full Image Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. (Image: Bugatti/Facebook)

Bugatti restores Veyron to its original vision More than a decade after its creation, chassis 8.100 returned to Molsheim for a comprehensive certification process under Bugatti’s La Maison Pur Sang programme.

The work included careful refurbishment and reconfiguration, with the aim of restoring the vehicle to its original specification while safeguarding its provenance and character.

Bugatti said the process involved removing personalisation elements added at a later stage, allowing the car’s original design vision to be revealed once again.

La Maison Pur Sang is dedicated to researching, certifying and restoring historic and modern Bugatti vehicles. The programme also helps collectors trace a car’s history, establish its provenance and preserve its authenticity.

Depending on a vehicle’s requirements and its owner’s preferences, the programme can support restoration to the original specification or modifications requested by the customer.

View full Image View full Image Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. (Image: Bugatti/Facebook)

One-of-one Bugatti Veyron now resides on the French Riviera The certified Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse has now been entrusted to a new custodian and resides on the French Riviera.

Bugatti described chassis 8.100 as one of the rarest examples of the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, highlighting its distinctive aluminium body, bespoke interior and documented history.

The car’s return to Molsheim also underscores the marque’s focus on preserving its heritage through specialist restoration and certification. By documenting the vehicle’s history and restoring it to its original vision, Bugatti aims to maintain the authenticity of a car that combines engineering, craftsmanship and bespoke automotive design.

(Images courtesy: Bugatti/Facebook)



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