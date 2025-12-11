Buyer guide: 2026 Kia Seltos variant-wise features and powertrains explained

The 2026 Kia Seltos has finally broke cover, bringing a significant design makeover and feature upgrade over the outgoing model. The second generation Kia Seltos has been one of the most hyped cars of 2025. However, Kia India didn't reveal the pricing of the SUV. The South Korean automaker will reveal the pricing of the SUV on January 2, 2026.
The Kia Seltos is already available for booking at a token amount of ₹25,000. With a host of changes, the SUV is expected to become more appealing to consumers. The midsize SUV segment is one of the most competitive categories of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which has been witnessing an ever-increasing demand from customers. The segment recently witnessed launch of Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra, which further amplified the competition. No wonder, the launch of the new generation 2026 Kia Seltos will intensify the rivalry here.
Before the 2026 Kia Seltos is launched here on January 2, here is a comprehensive look at variant-wise features and powertrain combinations of the new-gen iteration of the SUV.
2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 trim choices, which are: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, GTX (A), X-Line, X-Line (A). The X-Line Pack, which is the top-end trim of the SUV, is based on the GTX and GTX (A) variants of the new Seltos.
|Features
|Engine & Transmission
|HTE
HTE (O)
HTK
HTK (O)
HTX
HTX (A)
GTX
GTX (A)
X-Line
X-Line (A)
If you are looking to buy the SUV, check the above table to know what are the key features on offer by each of the variants of 2026 Kia Seltos. Also, check the table to know what powertrain combinations are available for each of the variants of the new Seltos.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.