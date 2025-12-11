Buyer guide: 2026 Kia Seltos variant-wise features and powertrains explained

The 2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 trim options and three different engine choices, making it appealing for a wide range of customers. The SUV comes packing a plethora of features aided by advanced technology.

Mainak Das
Updated11 Dec 2025, 12:34 PM IST
The new Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of its launch on January 2.

The 2026 Kia Seltos has finally broke cover, bringing a significant design makeover and feature upgrade over the outgoing model. The second generation Kia Seltos has been one of the most hyped cars of 2025. However, Kia India didn't reveal the pricing of the SUV. The South Korean automaker will reveal the pricing of the SUV on January 2, 2026.

The Kia Seltos is already available for booking at a token amount of 25,000. With a host of changes, the SUV is expected to become more appealing to consumers. The midsize SUV segment is one of the most competitive categories of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which has been witnessing an ever-increasing demand from customers. The segment recently witnessed launch of Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra, which further amplified the competition. No wonder, the launch of the new generation 2026 Kia Seltos will intensify the rivalry here.

Before the 2026 Kia Seltos is launched here on January 2, here is a comprehensive look at variant-wise features and powertrain combinations of the new-gen iteration of the SUV.

(Also read: Is new 2026 Kia Seltos bigger and better than current model? Dimensions compared)

2026 Kia Seltos: 10 trims and three engines on offer

2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 trim choices, which are: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, GTX (A), X-Line, X-Line (A). The X-Line Pack, which is the top-end trim of the SUV, is based on the GTX and GTX (A) variants of the new Seltos.

FeaturesEngine & Transmission
HTE
  • Ice Cube LED headlamps with LED DRLs
  • Star Map LED tail lamps
  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Front and rear silver skid plates
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Integrated rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp
  • Manual door handles
  • Smoky Black & Grey dual-tone interior
  • Manual height-adjustable driver seat
  • Steering wheel with audio controls
  • 12-inch full-segment LCD cluster with 4.2-inch TFT MID
  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 6 speakers
  • USB-C front and rear charging ports
  • Cruise control with manual speed limit assist
  • Keyless entry and central locking
  • Power windows with illuminated switches
  • Centre console with armrest and cup holders
  • LED cabin lamps, sunglass holder, passenger vanity mirror
  • Day and night IRVM
  • Adjustable front passenger headrest
  • Manual air conditioning with rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs in body colour
  • Dual-shell horn
  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT

HTE (O)

  • Adds over HTE
  • R16 styled steel wheels
  • Star Map connected LED tail lamps
  • Black high-gloss roof rails
  • Smoky Black & Grey semi-leatherette seats
  • 60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cup holders
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • One-touch up/down driver window with safety function
  • Seatback pockets for front seats
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold (AT only)
  • Traction control modes: Sand/Mud/Snow (AT only)
  • Drive modes: Eco/Normal/Sport (AT only)
  • Paddle shifters (AT only)
  • Sliding cover for front cup holders (AT only)
  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

HTK

  • Adds over HTE (O)
  • R17 crystal-cut alloy wheels
  • R16 styled steel wheels (1.5 MT only)
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold
  • Hidden rear wiper
  • Rear defogger
  • Automatic door handles
  • Smart key with push-button start and motion sensor
  • Smart key proximity unlock function
  • Rear door sunshade curtains
  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
  • Rear parcel tray
  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

HTK (O)

  • Adds over HTK
  • Smoky Black & Grey leatherette seats
  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • LED personal reading lamps
  • Dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
  • Sporty alloy pedals
  • Front parking sensors
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Front ventilated seats (AT only)
  • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with relaxation function (AT only)
  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

HTX

  • Adds over HTK (O)
  • Front and rear satin silver finished skid plates
  • Kia digital tiger face with black high glossy grille
  • LED front fog lamps
  • Side door garnish with sliver metallic accents
  • Brown and Grey dual-tone interiors with Neon Green accents and leatherette seats
  • Leatherette dashboard centre garnish
  • Leatherette front door trims
  • 64 colour ambient mood lighting
  • 12.3-inch HD touchscreen
  • Kia Connect 2.0
  • OTA software updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics
  • Auto antiglare rear view mirror with Kia Connect Controls
  • 5.0-inch touchscreen
  • Dual aone automatic temperature control
  • Front ventilated seats
  • 8-speaker Bose audio system
  • 8-way power driver seat with relaxation position (AT only)
  • Gloss black ORVM
  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

HTX (A)

  • Adds over HTX
  • Trinity panoramic display panel
  • 12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster
  • Side parking sensors
  • Level 2 ADAS suite
    • Front Collision Warning (FCW)
    • Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist (FCA-Car/Ped/Cyc)
    • Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Direct Oncoming (FCA-DO)
    • Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning (FCA-JT)
    • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
    • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
    • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    • High Beam Assist (HBA)
    • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
    • Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    • Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
    • Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)
    • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
    • Safe Exit Warning (SEW)
    • 360 degree camera
    • Blind view monitor in cluster
    • Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R) (AT only)
    • Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go (AT only)
  • Smartstream G1.5 6MT
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

GTX

  • Adds over HTX (A)
  • Ice Cube LED projection headlamps with Dynamic Welcome function
  • Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signal
  • Kia digital tiger face with dark gunmetal accents
  • Gloss black front bumper and cladding
  • Sporty black roof lining
  • Front and rear skid plate with dark gunmetal finish
  • Side door garnish with body colour accents
  • R18 sporty crystal cut alloy wheels
  • Neon brake calipers (Only for GT-Line)
  • Front and rear mudflaps
  • LED reverse lamps
  • Smoky black and white dual-tone interiors with white accents and leatherette seats
  • 10-Way power driver seat with power lumbar adjust
  • Integrated memory system (Driver seat & ORVM)
  • Driver seat welcome retract function
  • Auto reverse ORVM
  • Relaxation power driver seat (One touch with memory)
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

GTX (A)

  • Adds over GTX
  • Trinity panoramic display panel
  • 12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster
  • Side parking sensors
  • Kia DriveWise technology
  • Level 2 ADAS suite with 21 autonomous features
    • Front Collision Warning (FCW)
    • Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist (FCA-Car/Ped/Cyc)
    • Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Direct Oncoming (FCA-DO)
    • Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning (FCA-JT)
    • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
    • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
    • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    • High Beam Assist (HBA)
    • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
    • Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    • Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
    • Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)
    • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
    • Safe Exit Warning (SEW)
    • 360 degree camera
    • Blind view monitor in cluster
    • Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R)
    • Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

X-Line

  • X- Line pack available for GTX/ GTX (A)
  • Front and rear black high glossy skid plate
  • Side door garnish with dark gunmetal accents
  • Smoky Black & Hunter green dual-tone interiors with satin metal accents
  • Smoky Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats
  • R18 Black painted alloy wheels
  • Exterior color options: Xclusive Matte Graphite & Aurora Black Pearl
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

X-Line (A)

  • X- Line pack available for GTX/ GTX (A)
  • Front and rear black high glossy skid plate
  • Side door garnish with dark gunmetal accents
  • Smoky Black & Hunter green dual-tone interiors with satin metal accents
  • Smoky Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats
  • R18 Black painted alloy wheels
  • Exterior color options: Xclusive Matte Graphite & Aurora Black Pearl
  • Smartstream G1.5 IVT
  • Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
  • 1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

If you are looking to buy the SUV, check the above table to know what are the key features on offer by each of the variants of 2026 Kia Seltos. Also, check the table to know what powertrain combinations are available for each of the variants of the new Seltos.

