Buyer guide: 2026 Kia Seltos variant-wise features and powertrains explained

The 2026 Kia Seltos has finally broke cover, bringing a significant design makeover and feature upgrade over the outgoing model. The second generation Kia Seltos has been one of the most hyped cars of 2025. However, Kia India didn't reveal the pricing of the SUV. The South Korean automaker will reveal the pricing of the SUV on January 2, 2026.

The Kia Seltos is already available for booking at a token amount of ₹25,000. With a host of changes, the SUV is expected to become more appealing to consumers. The midsize SUV segment is one of the most competitive categories of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which has been witnessing an ever-increasing demand from customers. The segment recently witnessed launch of Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Tata Sierra, which further amplified the competition. No wonder, the launch of the new generation 2026 Kia Seltos will intensify the rivalry here.

Before the 2026 Kia Seltos is launched here on January 2, here is a comprehensive look at variant-wise features and powertrain combinations of the new-gen iteration of the SUV.

2026 Kia Seltos: 10 trims and three engines on offer 2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 trim choices, which are: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, GTX (A), X-Line, X-Line (A). The X-Line Pack, which is the top-end trim of the SUV, is based on the GTX and GTX (A) variants of the new Seltos.

Features Engine & Transmission HTE Ice Cube LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Star Map LED tail lamps

16-inch steel wheels with covers

Front and rear silver skid plates

Shark fin antenna

Integrated rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp

Manual door handles

Smoky Black & Grey dual-tone interior

Manual height-adjustable driver seat

Steering wheel with audio controls

12-inch full-segment LCD cluster with 4.2-inch TFT MID

10.25-inch HD touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

USB-C front and rear charging ports

Cruise control with manual speed limit assist

Keyless entry and central locking

Power windows with illuminated switches

Centre console with armrest and cup holders

LED cabin lamps, sunglass holder, passenger vanity mirror

Day and night IRVM

Adjustable front passenger headrest

Manual air conditioning with rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs in body colour

Dual-shell horn Smartstream G1.5 6MT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT HTE (O) Adds over HTE R16 styled steel wheels

Star Map connected LED tail lamps

Black high-gloss roof rails

Smoky Black & Grey semi-leatherette seats

60:40 split rear seats with centre armrest and cup holders

Adjustable rear headrests

One-touch up/down driver window with safety function

Seatback pockets for front seats

Electric parking brake with auto hold (AT only)

Traction control modes: Sand/Mud/Snow (AT only)

Drive modes: Eco/Normal/Sport (AT only)

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Sliding cover for front cup holders (AT only) Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT HTK Adds over HTE (O) R17 crystal-cut alloy wheels

R16 styled steel wheels (1.5 MT only)

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

Hidden rear wiper

Rear defogger

Automatic door handles

Smart key with push-button start and motion sensor

Smart key proximity unlock function

Rear door sunshade curtains

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Rear parcel tray Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT HTK (O) Adds over HTK Smoky Black & Grey leatherette seats

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

LED personal reading lamps

Dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Sporty alloy pedals

Front parking sensors

Wireless smartphone charger

Front ventilated seats (AT only)

8-way power-adjustable driver seat with relaxation function (AT only) Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT HTX Adds over HTK (O) Front and rear satin silver finished skid plates

Kia digital tiger face with black high glossy grille

LED front fog lamps

Side door garnish with sliver metallic accents

Brown and Grey dual-tone interiors with Neon Green accents and leatherette seats

Leatherette dashboard centre garnish

Leatherette front door trims

64 colour ambient mood lighting

12.3-inch HD touchscreen

Kia Connect 2.0

OTA software updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics

Auto antiglare rear view mirror with Kia Connect Controls

5.0-inch touchscreen

Dual aone automatic temperature control

Front ventilated seats

8-speaker Bose audio system

8-way power driver seat with relaxation position (AT only)

Gloss black ORVM Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT HTX (A) Adds over HTX Trinity panoramic display panel

12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster

Side parking sensors

Level 2 ADAS suite Front Collision Warning (FCW) Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist (FCA-Car/Ped/Cyc) Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Direct Oncoming (FCA-DO) Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning (FCA-JT) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Following Assist (LFA) High Beam Assist (HBA) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Safe Exit Warning (SEW) 360 degree camera Blind view monitor in cluster Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R) (AT only) Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go (AT only)

Smartstream G1.5 6MT

Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6MT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT GTX Adds over HTX (A) Ice Cube LED projection headlamps with Dynamic Welcome function

Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signal

Kia digital tiger face with dark gunmetal accents

Gloss black front bumper and cladding

Sporty black roof lining

Front and rear skid plate with dark gunmetal finish

Side door garnish with body colour accents

R18 sporty crystal cut alloy wheels

Neon brake calipers (Only for GT-Line)

Front and rear mudflaps

LED reverse lamps

Smoky black and white dual-tone interiors with white accents and leatherette seats

10-Way power driver seat with power lumbar adjust

Integrated memory system (Driver seat & ORVM)

Driver seat welcome retract function

Auto reverse ORVM

Relaxation power driver seat (One touch with memory) Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT GTX (A) Adds over GTX Trinity panoramic display panel

12.3-inch HD display instrument cluster

Side parking sensors

Kia DriveWise technology

Level 2 ADAS suite with 21 autonomous features Front Collision Warning (FCW) Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist (FCA-Car/Ped/Cyc) Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Direct Oncoming (FCA-DO) Front Collison-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning (FCA-JT) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Following Assist (LFA) High Beam Assist (HBA) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Safe Exit Warning (SEW) 360 degree camera Blind view monitor in cluster Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R) Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go

Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT X-Line X- Line pack available for GTX/ GTX (A) Front and rear black high glossy skid plate

Side door garnish with dark gunmetal accents

Smoky Black & Hunter green dual-tone interiors with satin metal accents

Smoky Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats

R18 Black painted alloy wheels

Exterior color options: Xclusive Matte Graphite & Aurora Black Pearl Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT X-Line (A) X- Line pack available for GTX/ GTX (A) Front and rear black high glossy skid plate

Side door garnish with dark gunmetal accents

Smoky Black & Hunter green dual-tone interiors with satin metal accents

Smoky Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats

R18 Black painted alloy wheels

Exterior color options: Xclusive Matte Graphite & Aurora Black Pearl Smartstream G1.5 IVT

Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT

1.5l CRDi VGT 6AT

If you are looking to buy the SUV, check the above table to know what are the key features on offer by each of the variants of 2026 Kia Seltos. Also, check the table to know what powertrain combinations are available for each of the variants of the new Seltos.