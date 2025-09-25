Buyer Guide: Maruti Suzuki Victoris' base LXi variant reaches dealerships. What it offers?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the latest SUV from the automaker, which was launched earlier this month at an introductory starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), has now started arriving at the dealerships. The top-spec variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has already reached the dealerships few days back, and now, the entry-level LXi variant too has started reaching the dealerships. Spyshots have revealed that Maruti Suzuki Victoris' base-spec LXi variant, finished in a shade of Arctic White at the showroom.

The car manufacturer has already grabbed a sizeable share of the Indian utility vehicle market with crossover and SUVs like the Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara. However, in a segment that has been growing at a fast pace, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to ramp up its market share. The Victoris was launched as part of that strategy.

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris is sold through the Nexa retail chain, which also has the Brezza. Price-wise, it is positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris LXi: What it offers Cars from almost all the automakers in the mass-segment has always been known of following one trend. The base variants come without many of the features that come available in the top-end or even in mid-spec trims. Maruti Suzuki is no different in following this trend. However, in the case of the Victoris, the carmaker has been seen offering a plethora of features in the base trim.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi comes equipped with features such as halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, steel wheels with wheel covers, black door handles, black ORVM caps, Victoris lettering on the tailgate, LED taillights at the exterior.

Inside the cabin, the base-spec Maruti Suzuki Victoris LXi comes packing features such as electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual-tone upholstery, an engine start-stop button, an all-new three-spoke steering wheel, a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, new switches for AC controls, an adjustable front armrest, six airbags, and rear AC vents, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: What powers it Powering the Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which comes paired with a CNG kit. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain churns out 87 bhp peak power and 121 Nm of maximum torque. The carmaker claims a 27.02 kmpl of fuel efficiency from the Victoris.

