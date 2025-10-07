Massive price drop: Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes more affordable before Diwali with up to ₹80,000 price cut

Mainak Das
Published7 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the few hatchbacks in India that continues to attract customers despite intense pressure from the utility vehicles like crossovers, SUVs and MPVs. The tallboy hatchback that was first introduced in India in December 1999 continues to be a popular model in both the private buyer and taxi segments. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has received a GST price cut recently, following the tax reduction under the GST 2.0 regime. Right during the festive season, the GST price cut is expected to boost the sales performance of the WagonR.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
LXi 5.79 lakh 4.99 lakh 80,000
VXi 6.24 lakh 5.52 lakh 72,000
LXi CNG 6.69 lakh 5.89 lakh 80,000
ZXi 6.52 lakh 5.96 lakh 56,000
VXi AMT 6.74 lakh 5.97 lakh 77,000
ZXi Plus 7 lakh 6.39 lakh 61,000
ZXi AMT 7.02 lakh 6.41 lakh 61,000
VXi CNG 7.13 lakh 6.42 lakh 71,000
ZXi Plus AMT 7.50 lakh 6.84 lakh 66,000

Maruti Suzuki has slashed the pricing of the WagonR by up to 80,000. The maximum price cut is available with the base-spec LXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The AMT variants of the hatchback have received a price cut of up to 77,000.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices. The petrol-CNG variants of the WagonR have witnessed a price cut of up to 80,000.

With this price cut, the WagonR has joined the bandwagon of other Maruti Suzuki models, including Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Baleno, etc. The revised tax structure has reduced the GST rate on these cars from 28% to 18%. Also, the compensation cess ranging between 1% and 3% has been abolished, which further brought down the total tax incidence for these cars.

Along with this price cut, the WagonR is available with festive season offers, which may vary across dealerships. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits such as flexible EMI schemes and a 100% processing fee waiver on car finance for a limited time, which is expected to boost the sales of this hatchback by increasing its appeal to many customers.

Business NewsAuto NewsMassive price drop: Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes more affordable before Diwali with up to ₹80,000 price cut
