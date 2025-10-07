Massive price drop: Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes more affordable before Diwali with up to ₹80,000 price cut

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the few hatchbacks in India that continues to attract customers despite intense pressure from the utility vehicles like crossovers, SUVs and MPVs. The tallboy hatchback that was first introduced in India in December 1999 continues to be a popular model in both the private buyer and taxi segments. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has received a GST price cut recently, following the tax reduction under the GST 2.0 regime. Right during the festive season, the GST price cut is expected to boost the sales performance of the WagonR.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut LXi ₹ 5.79 lakh ₹ 4.99 lakh ₹ 80,000 VXi ₹ 6.24 lakh ₹ 5.52 lakh ₹ 72,000 LXi CNG ₹ 6.69 lakh ₹ 5.89 lakh ₹ 80,000 ZXi ₹ 6.52 lakh ₹ 5.96 lakh ₹ 56,000 VXi AMT ₹ 6.74 lakh ₹ 5.97 lakh ₹ 77,000 ZXi Plus ₹ 7 lakh ₹ 6.39 lakh ₹ 61,000 ZXi AMT ₹ 7.02 lakh ₹ 6.41 lakh ₹ 61,000 VXi CNG ₹ 7.13 lakh ₹ 6.42 lakh ₹ 71,000 ZXi Plus AMT ₹ 7.50 lakh ₹ 6.84 lakh ₹ 66,000

Maruti Suzuki has slashed the pricing of the WagonR by up to ₹80,000. The maximum price cut is available with the base-spec LXi variant of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The AMT variants of the hatchback have received a price cut of up to ₹77,000.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices. The petrol-CNG variants of the WagonR have witnessed a price cut of up to ₹80,000.

With this price cut, the WagonR has joined the bandwagon of other Maruti Suzuki models, including Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Baleno, etc. The revised tax structure has reduced the GST rate on these cars from 28% to 18%. Also, the compensation cess ranging between 1% and 3% has been abolished, which further brought down the total tax incidence for these cars.