Buyer guide: Top 10 features Mahindra XEV 9S may borrow from Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9S is going to be the latest major electric SUV from the homegrown auto giant, ready for its launch on November 26. It will join the automaker's list of Born Electric series EVs, which currently include the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6. Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 have raked more than 30,000 unit sales, with the XEV 9e accounting for 59% of bookings and the BE 6 for 41%. Now, Mahindra aims to take the game one notch up with the XEV 9S, which will come as an all-electric iteration of the XUV700.

Expect the Mahindra XEV 9S to available at a starting price of ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is expected to challenge models like the Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV.

Unlike the two coupe siblings the XEV 9S will come as a three-row SUV, offering a more practical proposition. Just like the XEV 9e and BE 6, the Mahindra XEV 9S will be based on the INGLO platform, a dedicated EV architecture. The upcoming electric SUV is expected to come packing a wide range of features aided by advanced technologies, just like its two siblings.

Here are the top 10 features the Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to share with its two siblings.

Mahindra XEV 9S: LED projector headlamps The Mahindra XEV 9S will come with an identical front profile as the XEV 9e. It will share the same boomerang-shaped connected LED DRLs as well as the LED projector headlamps, which are visible in the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powered tailgate with gesture control The Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to get the powered tailgate with gesture control feature that is available in both XEV 9e and BE 6. This helps the driver to open the boot without pressing any button. A simple gesture with the leg under the rear bumper can open the powered tailgate, making the entire operation hands free.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Triple-screen dashboard The key highlight inside the cabin will be a triple-screen layout on dashboard, combining the 12.3-inch driver's display, a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen infotainment system. This triple-screen layout is also available in the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Ventilated front seats Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to share ventilated front seats with the XEV 9e and BE 6. This feature has been increasingly finding penetration in the mass-market segment, promising comfort and convenience for the front occupants.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Harman Kardon Sound System Mahindra XEV 9S will come with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, which is available in the XEV 9e as well. Expect it to get Dolby Atmos support. This will offer an immersive audio experience to the occupants.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Multi-colour ambient lighting The Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to get multi-colour ambient lighting, which is a feature available in the Mahindra XEV 9e. The XEV 9e comes with multiple colours for ambient lighting on the illuminated glass roof. Expect the XEV 9S to get the same feature.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Auto park and Summon mode The Mahindra XUV 9S is expected to get the Auto Park mode as well as the Summon mode, which are available in the XEV 9e. The Auto Park mode automatically parks the car, helping the driver to park it in tricky situations. The Summon mode calls out the EV of the parking slot if the neighbouring cars are parked too close to open the doors.

Mahindra XEV 9S: 7 airbags Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to come equipped with seven airbags, offering optimum level of occupant protection. The XEV 9e and BE 6 also come with seven airbags in their respective top-spec variants. The lower and mid-spec trims get six airbags.

Mahindra XEV 9S: 360-degree camera The Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to get the 360-degree surround view camera, which is a highly useful feature to use while parking or maneuvering the car in tight spaces.