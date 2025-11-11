Buyer guide: Top 6 exciting features 2025 Hyundai Venue gets over Kia Sonet

The Hyundai Venue recently received its second generation avatar along with the new Venue N Line. The new generation Venue and Venue N Line come with a host of updates, on the exterior and inside the cabin. On the powertrain front as well, a diesel automatic combination has been introduced to the Venue, ramping up the appeal of the SUV to the consumers. The Venue is positioned in one of the most competitive spaces in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the sub-compact SUV, where it competes with some tough rivals including Kia Sonet, which also originates from similar roots.

Both the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet come equipped with similar engines promising similar performance. Both the two SUVs come packing similar features powered by advanced technologies. With the generational update, Hyundai has added more advanced technologies and features to the Venue, taking it one notch up than Kia Sonet. The new features enhance the comfort, convenience, and safety of the 2025 Hyundai Venue, when compared to the Kia Sonet.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top six exciting features the 2025 Hyundai Venue gets over the Kia Sonet.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Curved dual screen with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto The 2025 Hyundai Venue's higher variants get dual screen curved display combining the touchscreen infotainment system and driver display. The setup combines two 12.3-inch screens. However, the lower variants come with 10.25-inch displays. In comparison, the Kia Sonet gets a single 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. The new Venue gets built-in wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the Kia Sonet requires a wired connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Reclining rear seat A very practical and comfort level enhancing feature the 2025 Hyundai Venue gets over the Kia Sonet, which not many talk about, is the reclining rear seat. This reclining rear seat allows the passengers to adjust the backrest angle for additional comfort. This is especially very useful during long trips. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet comes with fixed rear seats, where the backrest cannot be adjusted to the desired angle.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Extra speaker In order to enhance the in-car audio experience, the new Venue has received an 8-speaker Bose sound system, while the Kia Sonet comes with a 7-speaker Bose audio system. An additional speaker offers improved audio experience, enhancing the premium vibe inside the cabin.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Level 2 ADAS suite A major leap in the feature list of Venue is the addition of Level 2 ADAS suite. Enhancing the safety level significantly for the new Venue, the ADAS suite comes comprising the key features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane-Keep Assist (LKA), adaptive cruise control, and driver attention alert. The Kia Sonet also gets ADAS, but Level-1 certified.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Side parking sensors A highly useful safety feature introduced to the 2025 Hyundai Venue is the side parking sensor. Combined with the front and rear parking sensors as well as the 360-degree surround view camera, the side parking sensors give the driver a 360-degree awareness of the car's surroundings ensuring better maneuverability in tight spaces. On the other hand, Kia Sonet gets front and rear parking sensors, along with 360-degree surround view camera.