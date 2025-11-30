Buyer guide: TVS Apache RTX 300 deliveries begin

If you have booked the TVS Apache RTX 300, your wait is expected to be over soon. TVS Motor Company has commenced delivering the adventure motorcycle. The TVS Apache RTX 300 comes as the first adventure tourer motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler giant. Launched in October 2025, the motorcycle grabbed a lot of attention, especially of the people who seek to buy an affordable adventure tourer motorcycle.

Launched at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RTX 300 is available in three different options. The base variant is priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top trim is priced at ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the consumers can buy the bike after customising it from the OEM according their preference. Christened as BTO (Built to Order), this variant commands a price of ₹2.34 lakh for the Viper Green coloured model, while the colour options like Lighting Black, Metallic Blue, and Tarn Bronze come priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The TVS Apache RTX 300 will be delivered as per the order of bookings. Initially started in Bengaluru, the motorcycle in other cities will be delivered in sequential manner.

TVS Apache RTX 300: What powers it? Powering the TVS Apache RTX 300 adventure tourer motorcycle is a new 299.1 cc E20-compliant, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine is capable of churning out 35.50 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer claims that this engine that powers the TVS Apache RTX 300 has been developed with the company's learning from rally motorcycles.