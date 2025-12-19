Buyer guide: TVS Apache RTX 300 waiting period explained

TVS Apache RTX 300, the adventure motorcycle was launched at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), in October this year. Just a few weeks back, in late November, deliveries of the motorcycle started across the country. The TVS Apache RTX 300 is an important motorcycle because it brings rally-raid tech to the entry-level adventure touring (ADV) segment in India.

The motorcycle offers a blend of features like multiple ride modes, switchable ABS, adjustable suspension, and connectivity features at a highly competitive price. The motorcycle comes making advanced adventure riding accessible. TVS Apache RTX 300 comes offering comfortable long-distance riding experience. Also, it promises the rider capability to explore variable terrains without much hassle.

Advertisement

City Average waiting period Delhi 30 - 40 days Chennai 45 - 55 days Mumbai 30 - 40 days Bengaluru 15 - 30 days Kolkata 2 - 5 days Waiting period varies depending on the buyer's location as well as on the factors like the colour and variant chosen.

If you are planning to buy the TVS Apache RTX 300, here is a quick look at the average waiting period of the adventure tourer motorcycle.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Average waiting period across major cities The TVS Apache RTX 300 comes with an average waiting period of 30 to 40 days in Delhi. In Mumbai as well, the average waiting period remains same as Delhi. In Chennai, the average waiting period is maximum between 45 days and 55 days. In Bengaluru, the average waiting period of the TVS Apache RTX 300 is etween 15 days and 30 days. Kolkata is the only major city across the country, where the average waiting period is shortest in single digits. In Kolkata, the average waiting period for the motorcycle is between two to five days.

Advertisement