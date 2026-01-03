Buying 2026 Kia Seltos? How much EMI buyers have to pay for most VFM variant?

The new Kia Seltos comes available in a wide number of variants, under the Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line broad trims. These variants are HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A). Out of these, the HTK and HTK (O) trims appear the most value for money variants.

Published 3 Jan 2026, 06:06 AM IST
Kia India has finally announced the pricing of the new generation Kia Seltos, which remained one of the most talked about passenger vehicles in the country. After being unveiled in India in December 2025, the second generation Kia Seltos was a major talking point, and now, with its pricing out, the SUV is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the country's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

The new generation Kia Seltos is priced between 10.99 lakh and 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The SUV is available in three broad trim options: Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line. The Tech-Line trims come available in wide range of variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A). Out of these, the HTK and HTK (O) trims appear the most value for money variants.

2026 Kia Seltos: Why we think the HTK and HTK (O) variants are most value for money?

The HTK and HTK (O) variants of the new generation Kia Seltos are meant for the consumers seeking to buy a family car with maximum features for their money. Over and above all the features available in the HTE and HTE (O) variants, these variants get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, other features include push start button, and electric folding ORVMs. The HTK rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The HTK (O) variant gets a bit more in form of a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, automatic climate control, ambient mood lighting, etc.

2026 Kia Seltos: Tech-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom)
PowertrainHTEHTE (O)HTKHTK (O)HTXHTX (A)
Smartstream G1.5 6MT 10.99 lakh 12.09 lakh 13.09 lakh 14.19 lakh 15.59 lakh 16.69 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 IVT 13.39 lakh 14.39 lakh 15.49 lakh 16.89 lakh 17,99 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI 6iMT 12.89 lakh 13.89 lakh 14.99 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT 16.29 lakh 17.69 lakh 18.79 lakh
1.5L CRDI VGT 6MT 12.59 lakh 13.69 lakh 14.69 lakh 15.79 lakh 17,19 lakh 18.29 lakh
1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT 14.99 lakh 15.99 lakh 17.09 lakh 18.49 lakh 19.59 lakh
2026 Kia Seltos: GTX-Line & X-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom)
PowertrainGTX / X-LineGTX (A) / X-Line (A)
Smartstream G1.5 IVT 18.39 lakh 19.49 lakh
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT 19.19 lakh 19.99 lakh
1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT 19.79 lakh 19.99 lakh

These two variants are available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox, an iVT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic gearbox. In a nutshell, these features and powertrain combinations are available at a price bracket of 13.09 lakh - 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos launched in India. Variant-wise prices and features explained)

For a majority of new generation Indian buyers, the HTK and HTK (O) variants strike the perfect balance, offering some most desirable features of the top-end models without the premium price tag of the GT-Line, which makes us consider these are the most value for money variants of new Kia Seltos.

2026 Kia Seltos: Monthly EMI for HTK and HTK (O) variants?

The 2026 Kia Seltos' HTK and HTK (O) variants are priced between 13.09 lakh and 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on powertrain combinations. If you are planning to buy the top-end HTK (O) with 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT powertrain combination, which is priced at 17.09 lakh, here are the monthly EMI options for you. While creating the EMI chart, factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5%, have been considered.

2026 Kia Seltos: HTK (O) EMI options
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
HTK (O) 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT 17.09 lakh8.5%3 years 53,949 233,161
8.5%5 years 35,063 394,765
9.5%3 years 54,744 261,795
9.5%5 years 35,892 444,531

If you opt for three years of loan repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount with 8.5% rate of interest will be 53,949, while for 9.5% rate of interest, your monthly EMI amount will be 54,744. In case of five years of loan repayment tenure, the EMI amount will be 35,063 for 8.5% rate of interest, which will be 35,892 for 9.5% rate of interest.

