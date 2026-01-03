Buying 2026 Kia Seltos? How much EMI buyers have to pay for most VFM variant?

Kia India has finally announced the pricing of the new generation Kia Seltos, which remained one of the most talked about passenger vehicles in the country. After being unveiled in India in December 2025, the second generation Kia Seltos was a major talking point, and now, with its pricing out, the SUV is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the country's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.
The new generation Kia Seltos is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The SUV is available in three broad trim options: Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line. The Tech-Line trims come available in wide range of variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A). Out of these, the HTK and HTK (O) trims appear the most value for money variants.
The HTK and HTK (O) variants of the new generation Kia Seltos are meant for the consumers seeking to buy a family car with maximum features for their money. Over and above all the features available in the HTE and HTE (O) variants, these variants get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, other features include push start button, and electric folding ORVMs. The HTK rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The HTK (O) variant gets a bit more in form of a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, automatic climate control, ambient mood lighting, etc.
|2026 Kia Seltos: Tech-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom)
|Powertrain
|HTE
|HTE (O)
|HTK
|HTK (O)
|HTX
|HTX (A)
|Smartstream G1.5 6MT
|₹10.99 lakh
|₹12.09 lakh
|₹13.09 lakh
|₹14.19 lakh
|₹15.59 lakh
|₹16.69 lakh
|Smartstream G1.5 IVT
|–
|₹13.39 lakh
|₹14.39 lakh
|₹15.49 lakh
|₹16.89 lakh
|₹17,99 lakh
|Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI 6iMT
|–
|₹12.89 lakh
|₹13.89 lakh
|₹14.99 lakh
|–
|–
|Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
|–
|–
|–
|₹16.29 lakh
|₹17.69 lakh
|₹18.79 lakh
|1.5L CRDI VGT 6MT
|₹12.59 lakh
|₹13.69 lakh
|₹14.69 lakh
|₹15.79 lakh
|₹17,19 lakh
|₹18.29 lakh
|1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT
|–
|₹14.99 lakh
|₹15.99 lakh
|₹17.09 lakh
|₹18.49 lakh
|₹19.59 lakh
|2026 Kia Seltos: GTX-Line & X-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom)
|Powertrain
|GTX / X-Line
|GTX (A) / X-Line (A)
|Smartstream G1.5 IVT
|₹18.39 lakh
|₹19.49 lakh
|Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT
|₹19.19 lakh
|₹19.99 lakh
|1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT
|₹19.79 lakh
|₹19.99 lakh
These two variants are available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox, an iVT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic gearbox. In a nutshell, these features and powertrain combinations are available at a price bracket of ₹13.09 lakh - ₹17.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
For a majority of new generation Indian buyers, the HTK and HTK (O) variants strike the perfect balance, offering some most desirable features of the top-end models without the premium price tag of the GT-Line, which makes us consider these are the most value for money variants of new Kia Seltos.
The 2026 Kia Seltos' HTK and HTK (O) variants are priced between ₹13.09 lakh and ₹17.09 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on powertrain combinations. If you are planning to buy the top-end HTK (O) with 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT powertrain combination, which is priced at ₹17.09 lakh, here are the monthly EMI options for you. While creating the EMI chart, factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5%, have been considered.
|2026 Kia Seltos: HTK (O) EMI options
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|HTK (O) 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT
|₹17.09 lakh
|8.5%
|3 years
|₹53,949
|₹233,161
|8.5%
|5 years
|₹35,063
|₹394,765
|9.5%
|3 years
|₹54,744
|₹261,795
|9.5%
|5 years
|₹35,892
|₹444,531
If you opt for three years of loan repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount with 8.5% rate of interest will be ₹53,949, while for 9.5% rate of interest, your monthly EMI amount will be ₹54,744. In case of five years of loan repayment tenure, the EMI amount will be ₹35,063 for 8.5% rate of interest, which will be ₹35,892 for 9.5% rate of interest.