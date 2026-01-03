Buying 2026 Kia Seltos? How much EMI buyers have to pay for most VFM variant?

Kia India has finally announced the pricing of the new generation Kia Seltos, which remained one of the most talked about passenger vehicles in the country. After being unveiled in India in December 2025, the second generation Kia Seltos was a major talking point, and now, with its pricing out, the SUV is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the country's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

The new generation Kia Seltos is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The SUV is available in three broad trim options: Tech-Line, GTX-Line, and X-Line. The Tech-Line trims come available in wide range of variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A). Out of these, the HTK and HTK (O) trims appear the most value for money variants.

2026 Kia Seltos: Why we think the HTK and HTK (O) variants are most value for money? The HTK and HTK (O) variants of the new generation Kia Seltos are meant for the consumers seeking to buy a family car with maximum features for their money. Over and above all the features available in the HTE and HTE (O) variants, these variants get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, other features include push start button, and electric folding ORVMs. The HTK rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The HTK (O) variant gets a bit more in form of a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, automatic climate control, ambient mood lighting, etc.

2026 Kia Seltos: Tech-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom) Powertrain HTE HTE (O) HTK HTK (O) HTX HTX (A) Smartstream G1.5 6MT ₹ 10.99 lakh ₹ 12.09 lakh ₹ 13.09 lakh ₹ 14.19 lakh ₹ 15.59 lakh ₹ 16.69 lakh Smartstream G1.5 IVT – ₹ 13.39 lakh ₹ 14.39 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh ₹ 16.89 lakh ₹ 17,99 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI 6iMT – ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 13.89 lakh ₹ 14.99 lakh – – Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT – – – ₹ 16.29 lakh ₹ 17.69 lakh ₹ 18.79 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6MT ₹ 12.59 lakh ₹ 13.69 lakh ₹ 14.69 lakh ₹ 15.79 lakh ₹ 17,19 lakh ₹ 18.29 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT – ₹ 14.99 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 18.49 lakh ₹ 19.59 lakh 2026 Kia Seltos: GTX-Line & X-Line variants (All prices, ex-showroom) Powertrain GTX / X-Line GTX (A) / X-Line (A) Smartstream G1.5 IVT ₹ 18.39 lakh ₹ 19.49 lakh Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT ₹ 19.19 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT ₹ 19.79 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh

These two variants are available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox, an iVT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic gearbox. In a nutshell, these features and powertrain combinations are available at a price bracket of ₹13.09 lakh - ₹17.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

For a majority of new generation Indian buyers, the HTK and HTK (O) variants strike the perfect balance, offering some most desirable features of the top-end models without the premium price tag of the GT-Line, which makes us consider these are the most value for money variants of new Kia Seltos.

2026 Kia Seltos: Monthly EMI for HTK and HTK (O) variants? The 2026 Kia Seltos' HTK and HTK (O) variants are priced between ₹13.09 lakh and ₹17.09 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on powertrain combinations. If you are planning to buy the top-end HTK (O) with 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT powertrain combination, which is priced at ₹17.09 lakh, here are the monthly EMI options for you. While creating the EMI chart, factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5%, have been considered.

2026 Kia Seltos: HTK (O) EMI options Variant Price (ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest HTK (O) 1.5L CRDI VGT 6AT ₹ 17.09 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 53,949 ₹ 233,161 8.5% 5 years ₹ 35,063 ₹ 394,765 9.5% 3 years ₹ 54,744 ₹ 261,795 9.5% 5 years ₹ 35,892 ₹ 444,531