Buying 2026 Tata Punch facelift? Variant-wise features explained

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features of the SUV.

Mainak Das
Published15 Jan 2026, 11:51 AM IST
If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features of the SUV.
If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features of the SUV.

Tata Punch has finally received its much awaited facelifted iteration, which was launched at a starting price of 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is priced up to 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has adopted a significantly revamped design and refreshed feature list, despite keeping the basic silhouette intact.

What's make it more interesting is the powertrain. The new Tata Punch has received a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with six-speed manual gearbox, sourced from the Tata Nexon. Also, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift has received a new CNG-AMT combination, becoming the first SUV in India to get this technology.

We have already detailed the variant-wise powertrain combination available for the 2026 Tata Punch facelift. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift.

(Also read: Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch facelift? Check your powertrain options)

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise features

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise features
ExteriorInteriorSafety
SmartLED headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, incandescent bulbs for tail lamps, Black door handlesDual-spoke steering wheel, Black / grey dashboard, manual AC, keyless entry, drive modes, follow-me-home headlamps, front power window, keyless entryCentral locking, 6 airbags, TPMS, ESC, Hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts, reminders for all seats, front adjustable headrest
Pure (Added to Smart)No additionGrey fabric upholstery, dual-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, day/night anti-glare IRVM, rear power windows, 15W Type-C front fast charger, electrically adjustable ORVM, rear AC vents, front centre armrest, fixed rear grab handles, 4 speakers, steering-mounted controlsRear defogger
Pure+ (Added to Pure)Shark fin antenna, wheel cover, body-coloured door handlesDual-tone dark grey / light grey seats, cruise control, 65W Type-C USB front fast charger, 15W Type-C USB rear charger, height-adjustable driver seat, co-driver vanity mirror, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoReverse parking camera
Adventure (Added to Pure+)15-inch steel wheels with coversAuto AC, push-button start-stop, auto-fold ORVM, air purifierAuto headlamps, rear wiper and washer, 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and washer
Accomplished (Added to Adventure)LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, spoilerBlack / white dashboard, black / grey seat upholstery, touchscreen panel for climate control, Silver finish on door handles, cooled glovebox, extended thigh support, ambient lighting, parcel tray, rear adjustable headrest, front seat back pockets, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-inch colour semi-digital clusterHill-descent control
Accomplished+ S (Added to LED fog lamps with cornering function, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof railsLeather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped gear shifter, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, single-pane electric sunroof, express cooling, one touch up-down for driver's window, auto-dimming IRVM, rear armrest, puddle lamp, co-driver collapsible grab handles, paddle shifters (AMT only), 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, 4 tweetersNo addition

The 2026 Tata Punch is available in trim options like Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Adventure S, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S. The Smart is the base variant, while the Accomplished+ S one is the top-end trim. Interestingly, despite being the base trim, the Smart variant comes equipped with a host of features.

Even for the base variant, it is well-equipped for the price, offering LED headlamps, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, etc. It also comes with six airbags, TPMS, ESC, and hill-hold assist giving it a strong value proposition. The higher variants come adding more features, adding increased value to the SUV.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsBuying 2026 Tata Punch facelift? Variant-wise features explained
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.