Buying 2026 Tata Punch facelift? Variant-wise features explained

Tata Punch has finally received its much awaited facelifted iteration, which was launched at a starting price of ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is priced up to ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has adopted a significantly revamped design and refreshed feature list, despite keeping the basic silhouette intact.
What's make it more interesting is the powertrain. The new Tata Punch has received a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with six-speed manual gearbox, sourced from the Tata Nexon. Also, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift has received a new CNG-AMT combination, becoming the first SUV in India to get this technology.
We have already detailed the variant-wise powertrain combination available for the 2026 Tata Punch facelift. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise features of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift.
|2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise features
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
|Smart
|LED headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, incandescent bulbs for tail lamps, Black door handles
|Dual-spoke steering wheel, Black / grey dashboard, manual AC, keyless entry, drive modes, follow-me-home headlamps, front power window, keyless entry
|Central locking, 6 airbags, TPMS, ESC, Hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts, reminders for all seats, front adjustable headrest
|Pure (Added to Smart)
|No addition
|Grey fabric upholstery, dual-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, day/night anti-glare IRVM, rear power windows, 15W Type-C front fast charger, electrically adjustable ORVM, rear AC vents, front centre armrest, fixed rear grab handles, 4 speakers, steering-mounted controls
|Rear defogger
|Pure+ (Added to Pure)
|Shark fin antenna, wheel cover, body-coloured door handles
|Dual-tone dark grey / light grey seats, cruise control, 65W Type-C USB front fast charger, 15W Type-C USB rear charger, height-adjustable driver seat, co-driver vanity mirror, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Reverse parking camera
|Adventure (Added to Pure+)
|15-inch steel wheels with covers
|Auto AC, push-button start-stop, auto-fold ORVM, air purifier
|Auto headlamps, rear wiper and washer, 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and washer
|Accomplished (Added to Adventure)
|LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, spoiler
|Black / white dashboard, black / grey seat upholstery, touchscreen panel for climate control, Silver finish on door handles, cooled glovebox, extended thigh support, ambient lighting, parcel tray, rear adjustable headrest, front seat back pockets, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-inch colour semi-digital cluster
|Hill-descent control
|Accomplished+ S (Added to
|LED fog lamps with cornering function, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails
|Leather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped gear shifter, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, single-pane electric sunroof, express cooling, one touch up-down for driver's window, auto-dimming IRVM, rear armrest, puddle lamp, co-driver collapsible grab handles, paddle shifters (AMT only), 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, 4 tweeters
|No addition
The 2026 Tata Punch is available in trim options like Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Adventure S, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S. The Smart is the base variant, while the Accomplished+ S one is the top-end trim. Interestingly, despite being the base trim, the Smart variant comes equipped with a host of features.
Even for the base variant, it is well-equipped for the price, offering LED headlamps, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, etc. It also comes with six airbags, TPMS, ESC, and hill-hold assist giving it a strong value proposition. The higher variants come adding more features, adding increased value to the SUV.
