Buying a car in 2026? Get ready to spend more for these models

The new year is just around the corner. While the mood is jovial all around, the car manufacturers are actually giving out bad news for the consumers planning to buy a car in 2026. At least six major car brands across both mass and luxury segments have announced price hikes for their respective range of passenger vehicles. The res of the carmakers in the country are also slated to announce price hikes soon.

This move of announcing price hikes come as part of an annual price revision, which take place at the beginning of every calendar year. The automakers claim that these price hikes come in sync with the rising input costs owing to increased raw material costs, inflation, etc. This time, the automakers have been citing the reasons like adverse foreign exchange fluctuations, global supply chain disruption as well.

If you are planning to buy a car in 2026, here are all the information of the carmakers that have announced price hikes, to be effective from January 2026.

Advertisement

Car prices in India to go up from January 2026

Brand Price hike spectrum Revised price effective from Honda 1-2% (Expected) January 1, 2026 Nissan 3% MG Up to 2% BYD Sealion 7 to be costlier Mercedes-Benz Up to 2% BMW Up to 3%

Honda Honda Cars India has announced that its passenger vehicle range will be costlier from January 2026. While the brand has not announced the exact spectrum of the price hike, expect the models like the Amaze, City and Elevate to be costlier by up to two per cent, depending on the model and variants.

Nissan Nissan announced that it will hike the price of its range of cars in India by up to three per cent, effective from January 2026. The Japanese carmaker currently sells Magnite and the Xtrail SUVs in India.

MG JSW MG Motor India will increase the pricing of its passenger vehicles by up to ₹two per cent, effective from January 1, 2026. The exact price hike will depend on the specific models and variants.

Advertisement

BYD BYD India has announced a price hike for its flagship model, the Sealion 7. This BYD electric SUV will become pricier from January 1, 2026. However, the customers who place their bookings on or before December 31, will continue to get the premium electric SUV at current ex-showroom prices. The OEM has not disclosed the extent of the price hike.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz announced a price hike across its entire range of cars and SUVs, effective from January 1, 2026. The hike will be up to two per cent. The automaker has also stated that it is considering future quarterly price revisions.

BMW BMW India has announced that its range of luxury cars in the country will be costlier by up to three per cent, depending on the model and variant. The revised pricing will be effective from January 1, 2026.