Buying a Hyundai car could become slightly more expensive from next month. Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will increase the prices of select models and variants by up to ₹8,000 from 1 December 2026.

Why is Hyundai increasing car prices? The company has said that the price increase is due to rising costs. However, the hike will not be the same for every car. It will depend on the model and variant, and the maximum increase will be ₹8,000.

Hyundai has not yet shared the list of cars that will get a price increase. The company said it had been trying to manage the rising costs on its own. However, with expenses continuing to go up, it has decided to pass on some of the additional cost to customers.

Hyundai said the main reason behind the price hike is the rising cost of making cars.

In the company filing, Hyundai stated, “While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimization measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers.”

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Car companies have to spend money on several things, including steel, copper, other raw materials, transport and parts. When these costs go up, making a car becomes more expensive.

Hyundai said it had tried to control these expenses through internal measures. However, it will now pass on a small part of the extra cost to buyers.

The company has kept the maximum increase at ₹8,000. This means some models could see a smaller increase, while others may get the full hike.

Which Hyundai cars will become more expensive? Hyundai has not announced which models or variants will be affected by the December price revision.

The company's current range in India includes popular cars such as the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta, Verna and Alcazar. It also sells electric cars such as the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5.

However, it is not yet clear which of these models will become more expensive.

This is also not the company's first price increase in 2026. Hyundai had revised prices earlier in the year as it dealt with rising costs.

Other carmakers have also increased or announced price changes this year. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, has also announced price increases for some of its models.

For people planning to buy a Hyundai car, the new prices will come into effect from 1 December. Buyers may want to check with their nearest dealership for the latest prices and whether their preferred model will be affected.