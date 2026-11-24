Buying a Hyundai car could become slightly more expensive from next month. Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will increase the prices of select models and variants by up to ₹8,000 from 1 December 2026.

Why is Hyundai increasing car prices? The company has said that the price increase is due to rising costs. However, the hike will not be the same for every car. It will depend on the model and variant, and the maximum increase will be ₹8,000.

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Hyundai has not yet shared the list of cars that will get a price increase. The company said it had been trying to manage the rising costs on its own. However, with expenses continuing to go up, it has decided to pass on some of the additional cost to customers.

Hyundai said the main reason behind the price hike is the rising cost of making cars.

In the company filing, Hyundai stated, “While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimization measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers.”

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Car companies have to spend money on several things, including steel, copper, other raw materials, transport and parts. When these costs go up, making a car becomes more expensive.

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Hyundai said it had tried to control these expenses through internal measures. However, it will now pass on a small part of the extra cost to buyers.

The company has kept the maximum increase at ₹8,000. This means some models could see a smaller increase, while others may get the full hike.

Which Hyundai cars will become more expensive? Hyundai has not announced which models or variants will be affected by the December price revision.

The company's current range in India includes popular cars such as the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta, Verna and Alcazar. It also sells electric cars such as the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5.

However, it is not yet clear which of these models will become more expensive.

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This is also not the company's first price increase in 2026. Hyundai had revised prices earlier in the year as it dealt with rising costs.

Other carmakers have also increased or announced price changes this year. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, has also announced price increases for some of its models.

For people planning to buy a Hyundai car, the new prices will come into effect from 1 December. Buyers may want to check with their nearest dealership for the latest prices and whether their preferred model will be affected.

The final increase will depend on the car and variant they choose.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.