A more expensive car does not always offer more features. The latest comparison between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the new third-generation Audi Q3 highlights this difference, with the much cheaper Indian SUV offering several features that are missing from the German luxury SUV. Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Audi Q3: Features, prices and other specifications compared The two models being compared are the top-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L and the flagship Audi Q3 Zenith. The XUV 3XO costs around ₹18 lakh on-road in Mumbai, while the Audi Q3 Zenith is priced at approximately ₹66.71 lakh on-road in the same city. This means the Audi costs almost four times as much as the Mahindra. However, when it comes to certain everyday features, the XUV 3XO has an advantage. The comparison is particularly interesting because both SUVs offer different things. The Audi focuses on its powerful turbo-petrol engine, premium cabin and all-wheel-drive system. The Mahindra, meanwhile, offers more convenience features and a wider choice of fuel options.

Mahindra XUV 3XO gets 360-degree camera and ventilated seats One of the biggest differences between the two SUVs is their parking assistance technology. The top-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L gets a 360-degree surround-view camera, which gives drivers a view of the area around the vehicle. It also gets a blind-view monitor that helps drivers keep an eye on vehicles in their blind spots. The new Audi Q3 Zenith does not offer a 360-degree camera. Instead, it gets a reversing camera and Park Assist Plus, which helps with parking. While these features make parking easier, they do not provide the same surround-view experience as the Mahindra.

Another important difference is seat comfort. The XUV 3XO AX7 L offers ventilated front seats, which can be useful during hot Indian summers. The Audi Q3, despite its much higher price, gets heated and electrically adjustable front seats but does not offer ventilation. The Mahindra also offers a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system and a wireless charger. The Audi counters this with a panoramic sunroof, a premium 12-speaker Sonos sound system and a head-up display. XUV 3XO offers more advanced driver assistance features Safety technology is another area where the Mahindra has an advantage on paper. The XUV 3XO AX7 L comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Its features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning and other driver assistance functions. The Audi Q3 Zenith also gets ADAS, but its package is more limited. It offers adaptive cruise control and front emergency brake assist, along with a driver attention and fatigue monitor. However, it does not get lane-keep assist.

The difference is that the Mahindra offers a wider range of driver assistance features despite being considerably cheaper. The Audi does have its own safety advantages. The new Q3 gets nine airbags in the top-spec Zenith variant, along with an auto-park function and other safety systems. The XUV 3XO gets six airbags as standard. Therefore, the comparison is not about one SUV being safer in every respect. It is about the different safety and assistance features offered by both manufacturers. Engine differences between the two SUVs Audi Q3 gets a more powerful engine, but Mahindra offers more choices. The new Audi Q3 is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. The company claims a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 7.1 seconds. The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers more choices. Buyers can choose between petrol, diesel and CNG versions, depending on the variant. Its top-spec AX7 L is available with a turbo-petrol engine and a diesel option. The Audi's engine is considerably more powerful, and its standard all-wheel-drive system gives it an advantage in terms of performance and traction. However, buyers looking for different fuel options have more flexibility with the Mahindra. Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Audi Q3: Price difference The price gap between the two SUVs is significant. The Mahindra XUV 3XO range starts at around ₹9.15 lakh on-road in Mumbai, with the top-spec AX7 L costing close to ₹18 lakh. The third-generation Audi Q3 starts at ₹51.99 lakh ex-showroom, while its top-spec Zenith variant costs around ₹66.71 lakh on-road in Mumbai.