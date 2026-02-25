Buying a Skoda Kushaq? Check the list of genuine accessories you can explore

Skoda India offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Skoda Kushaq SUV.

Mainak Das
Updated25 Feb 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Skoda India offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Skoda Kushaq SUV.
Get Launch Updates on
Skoda Kushaq Facelift
Skoda India offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Skoda Kushaq SUV.

Skoda Kushaq is certainly a leading revenue churner for Skoda India, and a crucial product under the brand's India 2.0 strategy. The updated iteration of the Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV that recently broke cover with a host of changes across exterior and interior, is now gearing up for launch in the Indian market. Ahead of that, Skoda India has already started production of the SUV, and it has entered production as well.

The Skoda Kushaq has been one of the most upmarket and popular SUVs positioned in the affordable mass segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV is known for a stylish design, a host of premium features, as well as a capable powertrain and performance. With the updated iteration, the Kushaq has become more appealing to customers.

If you are planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq SUV, and also plan to accessorise it to make the vehicle distinctive, here are the genuine accessories on offer from the Czech car brand.

Skoda Kushaq: Genuine accessories on offer

Skoda Kushaq: Genuine accessory list
ExteriorInteriorElectricalOthers
Mud flap setRubber foot matsTrumpet dual-tone hornVaccum cleaner
Chrome finished trunk garnish3D rubber foot matsPuddle lampAir purifier
Door wind visorTextile foot matsFront parking sensorCool and thermos box
Chrome garnish for radiator grilleSeat coversUnderbody lightsCar key cover
Black vega alloy wheelSunblind (Rear boot door) Car perfume
Black front grille garnishMagnetic sunblind set Car seat organiser
Roof rackFront sunblind set Car dustbin
Roof boxUniversal organiser
Cycle mountLuggage net
Black ORVM capSporty pedals
Black lower chrome garnish
Black trunk garnish

Skoda India offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Skoda Kushaq SUV. These accessories can be purchased and fitted at the dealerships. The genuine accessories the automaker offers for the Kushaq mid-size SUV can be divided into multiple segments, which include exterior, interior, electrical and others. While some of the accessories are meant for enhancing the cosmetic value of the SUV, some are meant to add more convenience and functionality for the occupants.

About the Author

Mainak Das's profile image
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsBuying a Skoda Kushaq? Check the list of genuine accessories you can explore
More