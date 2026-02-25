Buying a Skoda Kushaq? Check the list of genuine accessories you can explore

Skoda Kushaq is certainly a leading revenue churner for Skoda India, and a crucial product under the brand's India 2.0 strategy. The updated iteration of the Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV that recently broke cover with a host of changes across exterior and interior, is now gearing up for launch in the Indian market. Ahead of that, Skoda India has already started production of the SUV, and it has entered production as well.

The Skoda Kushaq has been one of the most upmarket and popular SUVs positioned in the affordable mass segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV is known for a stylish design, a host of premium features, as well as a capable powertrain and performance. With the updated iteration, the Kushaq has become more appealing to customers.

If you are planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq SUV, and also plan to accessorise it to make the vehicle distinctive, here are the genuine accessories on offer from the Czech car brand.

Skoda Kushaq: Genuine accessories on offer

Skoda Kushaq: Genuine accessory list Exterior Interior Electrical Others Mud flap set Rubber foot mats Trumpet dual-tone horn Vaccum cleaner Chrome finished trunk garnish 3D rubber foot mats Puddle lamp Air purifier Door wind visor Textile foot mats Front parking sensor Cool and thermos box Chrome garnish for radiator grille Seat covers Underbody lights Car key cover Black vega alloy wheel Sunblind (Rear boot door) Car perfume Black front grille garnish Magnetic sunblind set Car seat organiser Roof rack Front sunblind set Car dustbin Roof box Universal organiser Cycle mount Luggage net Black ORVM cap Sporty pedals Black lower chrome garnish Black trunk garnish