Buying a Used Car Isn’t Easy. Start With These 5 Steps.

Neil Gallagher, who runs his own construction company in Tampa, Fla., knows firsthand the quirks of the used market. He’s gotten offers for his 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck, a vehicle with more than 220,000 miles, for just a few thousand less than what he paid for it over a decade ago. But he’s still hunting for a deal of his own. “My goal is to find a used truck under $30,000 with less than 50,000 miles," said the 27-year-old. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen in the near future."