Buying a Used Car Isn’t Easy. Start With These 5 Steps.
Prices of preowned cars are still high. Here’s how to navigate.
A used car was the way to get a cheaper vehicle until the pandemic sent prices for preowned cars through the roof. Prices have moderated recently, but the used-car market remains volatile.
It’s still unclear when these trends will level off or reverse, said Jessica Stafford, senior vice president of consumer solutions at Cox Automotive in Atlanta. In July 2023, the average listing price of a used vehicle was just over $27,000, according to analysis by Cox Automotive.
Here’s what to know about buying a used car, from mileage to how to recognize a clunker.
Step 1: Decide if a used car makes senseStep 2: Think about mileageStep 3: Evaluate the price of a used vehicleStep 4: Avoid models with known problemsStep 5: Go to a dealership first, rather than online
Step 1: Decide if a used car makes sense
A used car will almost always be cheaper than a new one. How much cheaper will depend on the vehicle’s brand, make and model and condition.
For models and makes that tend to hold their value, the price of a used vehicle may be very similar to that of a new one, said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, possibly making a new car a smarter buy.
For those on a budget, buying used may be the only option, since so few new models are available for under $25,000, Stafford said. “If your budget is $20,000 or under, you are probably looking at used and likely a higher mileage vehicle."
Neil Gallagher, who runs his own construction company in Tampa, Fla., knows firsthand the quirks of the used market. He’s gotten offers for his 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck, a vehicle with more than 220,000 miles, for just a few thousand less than what he paid for it over a decade ago. But he’s still hunting for a deal of his own. “My goal is to find a used truck under $30,000 with less than 50,000 miles," said the 27-year-old. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen in the near future."
After price differences, the next most important thing to consider is availability: Is the model you want available, used or new? If you need a car immediately, that could be the deciding factor.
Step 2: Think about mileage
Used cars can be found at any mileage, but there are some benchmark numbers to keep in mind if you’re planning to drive your used car long distances.
Historically, used cars start to develop problems after hitting 100,000 miles, said Stafford, though she adds that’s no longer the case for some vehicles. “Because of technological advances, cars in general have become much more reliable at higher mileage," she said.
Pay attention to when the car’s warranty period ends. It’s commonly three years or 36,000 miles, but for luxury vehicles warranties can run up to four years with around 45,000 to 48,000 miles. The number of miles on a used car is a big factor in determining its price tag.
If you want to buy a car under warranty, most automakers offer warranties on used vehicles called “certified preowned." CPO vehicles tend to have fewer miles and are gently used. They tend to cost a little more, but many CPO cars were previously leased to owners who needed to abide by mileage and condition rules.
Step 3: Evaluate the price of a used vehicle
It is possible to get a good deal on a used car. But beware the warning signs, said Jominy.
Each year, make, model and trim receives a premium or deduction in the used-car market based on having higher or lower mileage than the typical mileage for that specific vehicle, said Stafford. Check websites Kelley Blue Book and Carfax, and ask the seller for the service and maintenance records for the car if they are available, she said.
The relationship between inventory and price is particularly strong in the used-vehicle market—even more so than for new cars, said Jominy. Used cars have gone up in price because owners have held onto their cars instead of selling them or trading them in. The shortage means buyers looking for a three-year-old vehicle may have to buy a five-year-old vehicle. This, in turn, creates a chain reaction where five-year-old vehicle seekers are forced to buy a seven-year-old vehicle and so on.
The tide isn’t turning on this yet: “Used-vehicle prices will fall as new-vehicle sales begin to increase," said Jominy. Automakers sold an estimated 3.9 million new cars and trucks during the third quarter, up about 17% over the year-earlier period.
Step 4: Avoid models with known problems
One perk of buying a used vehicle is information: Ratings from reviewers and owners, as well as any manufacturer recalls, are out there for you to read up on.
“Finding out what specific recalls or common issues a car may have is another trick that customers can tap in to by looking at the information from these credible sources," said Stafford.
This information will make some used vehicles more valuable. Clunkers with known problems and bad reviews will be less valuable, and possibly, more available.
You can look up which vehicles have been the subject of safety recalls at safercar.gov. To get a sense of pricing for a specific make, model and year, use a car value estimator, at Edmunds, Consumer Reports Car Value Estimator or TrueCar.
If you have picked out a car and have its vehicle identification number (VIN), do a search on the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) website to get the vehicle history. You can also get additional information including accident and repair history from AutoCheck, Vinaudit or Carfax.
Nathan MacAlpine, founder of CarMate, a Los Angeles-based car broker, stressed that Carfax reports can cinch or scuttle a decision when it comes to buying used cars.
One of MacAlpine’s clients recently sent him a used car he was interested in. Looking up the Carfax report, he discovered the car was in a substantial accident, which means the car may have mechanical issues or need work in the future. Translation? “Don’t go near that car because it’s not worth the money," said MacAlpine, adding that the resale value of such a car will be low.
Step 5: Go to a dealership first, rather than online
A manufacturer’s dealership is the first place to start shopping.
“Consumers are loyal to their brands, so they tend to trade in their vehicles where they bought their car," said Jominy. The price may be higher at a manufacturer’s car dealership, but since you’re also likely to find the best used vehicle, it’s worth it in Jominy’s view.
Dealers also tend to keep the best used cars—the ones with no scratches or dents, no smells like smoke or pets, and no maintenance issues—to sell themselves instead of unloading them to used-car lots or online dealerships.
The one rule all our car experts agreed on? Negotiate hard when you’re buying a used car in person. Whether it’s the number of miles on the car, the shape the car is in or the lack of premium features, there’s lots of room for negotiation—especially if the car’s been on the lot for sometime.
“You might get lucky—they might really want to get rid of that used car. Or, you come in on a day before they’re going to the auction and they’ll be happy to get rid of it," said MacAlpine. “Always ask. Don’t be scared to lowball a dealership."