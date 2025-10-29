Buying a used electric car in India: Top 6 things to look out for

Electric cars have been finding an increasing level of penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Despite the dominance of the internal combustion engine-powered cars, the electric cars have been witnessing a rise in demand and sales. Several major car manufacturers present in India have entered the segment with their respective products. While initially, the focus was on the range and utility, lately the automakers have started focusing on performance, power and features as well.

The increased price of petrol and diesel, a significantly cheaper overall cost proposition, a rising number of models in the segment, an improving public EV charging network, and an evolving consumer mindset in favour of electric vehicles have been fuelling the growth of the Indian electric scooter market. Interestingly, while the segment is dominated by the new vehicle sales, the number of used electric car sales is also growing, though at a very slow pace.

The EV owners who seek to buy upgraded versions of the electric vehicles or a bigger and better vehicle have been selling their electric cars. On the other hand, the buyers who seek to purchase electric cars can find a good deal in pre-owned EVs, which are available at a significantly cheaper cost compared to the new ones and give the buyers a taste of personal electric mobility.

Finding and buying a good used electric car could be a great deal, but one needs to remember a few things to ensure he or she doesn't end up in a deal with money wasted.

Here are some key tips you must follow if you are planning to buy a used electric car.

Onboard charger Electric vehicles often face a lot of trouble with the onboard charger. These chargers are highly expensive to fix. If you are planning to buy a pre-owned electric car, make sure to check if the onboard charger is working fine.

Air heat pump The PTC heater or air heat pump is something that seems to malfunction sooner or later on many electric cars. This is one of the most expensive parts in an EV to fix. The cost and probability of this issue put it at the top of the checklist if you are buying a used electric car.

Battery degradation Battery degradation due to the weakening of cells in the high-voltage battery could lead to battery replacement, which is a risk that is often exaggerated, but in some cases, a real one. The older electric cars are vulnerable to this issue. It could be a really expensive fix. Hence, make sure to check the battery status before making a deal.

Damage to battery casing Dents or damage to the battery housing or undercarriage of the electric car could impact the battery's health and performance. Also, it could result in an increasing issue that is supposed to be a very expensive one to fix. Make sure to inspect the undercarriage of the electric car thoroughly if you are buying a used one.

Rust Rusting is not just a menace to electric cars, but to all cars. While modern cars are very rust-resistant due to the paint technology and the metal used, it is worth inspecting the car and its metal parts thoroughly for any rusting issues.