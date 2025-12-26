Buying an Ather electric scooter in 2026? Here's how much you have to spend

Ather Energy, one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India, has announced a price hike for its entire electric scooter lineup, ranging up to ₹3,000, which will be effective from January 1, 2026. The Bengaluru-based EV startup has cited reasons such as the rise in input cost due to increased prices of key raw materials, adverse foreign exchange fluctuations, and disruptions in global supply chain, behind the price hike move.

If you are planning to buy an Ather electric scooter in 2026, here are the revised pricing of the Ather EVs.

Ather electric scooters to be pricier by up to ₹ 3,000 Ather Energy currently sells Rizta and 450 series electric scooters in India. The price hike will be effective across the entire range.

Model / Variant Current starting price (ex-showroom) Estimated price hike Estimated new starting price (ex-showroom) Ather Rizta S ₹ 114,546 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 117,546 Ather Rizta Z ₹ 134,047 ₹ 137,047 Ather 450S ₹ 122,889 ₹ 125,889 Ather 450X ₹ 150,046 ₹ 153,046 Ather 450 Apex ₹ 182,946 ₹ 185,946

The Ather Rizta which is the most popular model of the brand, is available in two trim choices: S and Z. The Rizta S is currently available at a starting price of ₹114,546 (ex-showroom), while the Rizta Z is available from ₹134,047 (ex-showroom). With estimated ₹3,000 price hike for these variants, the starting price for the the Rizta S and Rizta Z would be ₹117,546 (ex-showroom) and ₹137,047 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Ather 450 S, the most affordable model in the brand's 450 series of electric scooters, come priced from ₹122,889 (ex-showroom). It would be priced from ₹125,889 (ex-showroom), after the price hike.

Ather 450X The Ather 450X is currently available at a starting price of ₹150,046 (ex-showroom), and post price hike, the starting price for this model would go up to ₹153,046 (ex-showroom).