Buying an Ather electric scooter in 2026? Here's how much you have to spend

Ather Energy has announced a price hike ranging up to 3,000 across its entire electric scooter portfolio, effective from January 1, 2026.

Mainak Das
Published26 Dec 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Ather Energy has announced a price hike ranging up to ₹3,000 across its entire electric scooter portfolio, effective from January 1, 2026.
Ather Energy, one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India, has announced a price hike for its entire electric scooter lineup, ranging up to 3,000, which will be effective from January 1, 2026. The Bengaluru-based EV startup has cited reasons such as the rise in input cost due to increased prices of key raw materials, adverse foreign exchange fluctuations, and disruptions in global supply chain, behind the price hike move.

If you are planning to buy an Ather electric scooter in 2026, here are the revised pricing of the Ather EVs.

Ather electric scooters to be pricier by up to 3,000

Ather Energy currently sells Rizta and 450 series electric scooters in India. The price hike will be effective across the entire range.

Model / VariantCurrent starting price (ex-showroom)Estimated price hikeEstimated new starting price (ex-showroom)
Ather Rizta S 114,546 3,000 117,546
Ather Rizta Z 134,047 137,047
Ather 450S 122,889 125,889
Ather 450X 150,046 153,046
Ather 450 Apex 182,946 185,946

Ather Rizta

The Ather Rizta which is the most popular model of the brand, is available in two trim choices: S and Z. The Rizta S is currently available at a starting price of 114,546 (ex-showroom), while the Rizta Z is available from 134,047 (ex-showroom). With estimated 3,000 price hike for these variants, the starting price for the the Rizta S and Rizta Z would be 117,546 (ex-showroom) and 137,047 (ex-showroom), respectively.

Ather 450 S

The Ather 450 S, the most affordable model in the brand's 450 series of electric scooters, come priced from 122,889 (ex-showroom). It would be priced from 125,889 (ex-showroom), after the price hike.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is currently available at a starting price of 150,046 (ex-showroom), and post price hike, the starting price for this model would go up to 153,046 (ex-showroom).

Ather 450 Apex

The flagship model of the brand, the Ather 450 Apex, is currently available at a starting price of 182,946 (ex-showroom). Expect it to be priced from 185,946 (ex-showroom), once the price goes up next year.

 
 
