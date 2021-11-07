Buying an e-bike? Consider a lightweight one you can actually carry

And yet it’s the bike I found myself reaching for most, because it’s so dang practical. Folded up, it takes up just slightly more space than a big backpack. There are small caster wheels to roll the bike around while folded up, so I could push it around with me at the grocery store instead of locking it up. And if the weather changed, I could throw the bike into the trunk of an Uber to get home. It was also the easiest to navigate up and down my building’s narrow staircase. There’s even a tiny hand pump embedded into the Brompton frame for inflating flat tires.