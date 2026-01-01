Buying an electric motorcycle in 2026? Top 5 factors to consider

Despite the dominance of the electric scooters, the Indian electric two-wheeler market is witnessing a gradual growth of the electric motorcycles, fuelled by the aspirations of new generation riders. The exciting designs in a crowd of mundane looking electric scooters, silent riding performance, instant torque, and low running costs have been enhancing the value proposition of the electric motorcycles in the country.

If you are planning to buy an electric motorcycle in 2026, before signing the cheque or clicking the tempting ‘Book Now’ button, check these top five factors that you must take into consideration.

Range and battery capacity Range remains the first number that any electric vehicle buyer ask about, and that is justified. The electric motorcycles on sale in India currently, offer claimed ranges between 90-200 km on a single charge, depending on the battery sizes and riding modes. While checking the electric motorcycles, don't blindly follow the claimed range the company states. Calculate the real-world range, which is often 15-30% lower than the claimed range, owing to the factors like speed, temperature, and riding style. If you are buying an electric bike for regular city commuting, the model should have battery capacity in the region of 2-3 kWh, which usually offer real-world range between 70-100 km with gentle riding style.

Battery life and warranty Make sure to check the battery chemistry, which defines the battery life and the EV's performance. Most of the EVs now come powered by lithium-ion battery packs instead of older lead-acid units. Lithium-ion battery packs are lightweight, and more energy-dense. These are better equipped for quick acceleration and repeated charge cycles, meant for daily commuting. Also, ensure to check the warranty being offered on the battery pack. If there is an extended warranty available, consider it buying after calculating the overall price proposition, as it will ensure peace of mind for a longer period.

Charging technology and infrastructure The electric motorcycles can be generally charged anywhere, be it home or office, using a 15A socket. However, that commands a longer charging time. In such cases, fast charging often comes useful, when time is short. When buying an electric bike, make sure to check if it comes with fast charging technology. Also, make sure to check the availability of the public charging infrastructure.

Brand presence and reliability Choosing the right branded product is a key factor in securing a good deal. While buying an electric bike, always ensure to choose a reliable brand that is future proof and has a robust retail and service network presence across the country. You don't want to end up with a brand that is poor in offering aftersales service and has lack of reliability.

Calculate overall cost proposition Like any vehicle, make sure to calculate the overall price proposition. For this, take the factors like government subsidies, cost of ownership, etc., into consideration. Check the government subsidy schemes to take the benefit of those, in order to reduce the cost of the vehicle. Besides that, take into account the reduced road tax and registration benefits for EVs. Also, consider the the running costs, which include the electricity charges, range per charge cycle, maintenance cost, etc.