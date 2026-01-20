Buying Bajaj Chetak C25? Here's your monthly EMI guidebook

Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak C2501 or Chetak C25 in India just a few days back, as the most affordable model of the brand's Chetak series of electric scooters. The all-new Bajaj Chetak C25 comes as a practical electric scooter, commanding an asking price of ₹91,399 (ex-showroom). While there are several electric scooters available in the market at a similar price point, offering better specifications, Bajaj Auto is betting big on this model to grab a larger chunk of the market pie.

The Bajaj Chetak C25 comes offering a claimed range of 113 km on a single charge, which is sufficient for daily commuting in and around the cities. The electric scooter comes capable of running at a top speed of 55 kmph.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and Bajaj Chetak C25 has grabbed your attention, here is a quick guidebook explaining the monthly EMI details.

Bajaj Chetak C25: What would be your monthly EMI?

Bajaj Chetak C25: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan amount Downpayment Interest rate Loan repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 91,399 ₹ 61,399 ₹ 30,000 7.5% 12 months ₹ 5,327 ₹ 2,523 24 months ₹ 2,763 ₹ 4,911 8% 12 months ₹ 5,341 ₹ 2,693 24 months ₹ 2,777 ₹ 5,247

Bajaj Chetak C25 comes priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom). In this monthly EMI calculation, we have assessed the factors like rate of interest down-payment and loan amount, duration of loan repayment, etc.

For calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the rate of interest as 7.5% and 8%, while the loan repayment tenures are one and two years. The loan amount for this calculation is ₹61,399, considering the down-payment as ₹30,000.