Buying Bajaj Chetak C25? Here's your monthly EMI guidebook

Mainak Das
Published20 Jan 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak C2501 or Chetak C25 in India just a few days back, as the most affordable model of the brand's Chetak series of electric scooters. The all-new Bajaj Chetak C25 comes as a practical electric scooter, commanding an asking price of 91,399 (ex-showroom). While there are several electric scooters available in the market at a similar price point, offering better specifications, Bajaj Auto is betting big on this model to grab a larger chunk of the market pie.

The Bajaj Chetak C25 comes offering a claimed range of 113 km on a single charge, which is sufficient for daily commuting in and around the cities. The electric scooter comes capable of running at a top speed of 55 kmph.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and Bajaj Chetak C25 has grabbed your attention, here is a quick guidebook explaining the monthly EMI details.

Bajaj Chetak C25: What would be your monthly EMI?

Bajaj Chetak C25: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan amountDownpaymentInterest rateLoan repayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
91,399 61,399 30,0007.5%12 months 5,327 2,523
24 months 2,763 4,911
8%12 months 5,341 2,693
24 months 2,777 5,247

Bajaj Chetak C25 comes priced at 91,399 (ex-showroom). In this monthly EMI calculation, we have assessed the factors like rate of interest down-payment and loan amount, duration of loan repayment, etc.

For calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the rate of interest as 7.5% and 8%, while the loan repayment tenures are one and two years. The loan amount for this calculation is 61,399, considering the down-payment as 30,000.

In case of 7.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI for 12 months is 5,327. In case of 24 months loan repayment tenure, the monthly EMI is reduced to 2,763. If the rate of interest is 8%, the monthly EMI for 12 months is 5,341, while for 24 months, the monthly EMI gets reduced to 2,777.

