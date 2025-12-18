Buying BYD eMAX 7? You can avail year-end discount worth up to ₹2.60 lakh

If you are planning to buy the BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV, this seems a good time. The upmarket electric MPV is available with year-end benefits worth up to ₹2.60 lakh. The year-end benefits include range of offers and discounts. The benefit package includes exchange or loyalty bonus of ₹1 lakh, corporate benefits worth ₹1 lakh, new customers welcome bonus of ₹1 lakh, extended warranty of up to 300,000 km, and up to seven years of free maintenance package.

The BYD eMAX 7 was introduced as an updated iteration of the BYD e6 MPV, which the first electric car from the Chinese automaker in India. This electric MPV is priced at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With the year-end benefits, the automaker is expecting to see a sales surge for the model.

BYD eMAX 7: Year-end benefits Benefits on offer Total year-end benefits worth of up to ₹ 2.60 lakh Exchange/loyalty bonus of ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Corporate benefits of ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh New customer welcome bonus of ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Extended warranty of up to 3 lakh km

Up to 7 years of free maintenance package Only one benefit worth ₹ 1 lakh can be available and can't be clubbed together

The year-end discounts will be available till the end of December 2025 or till stocks last.