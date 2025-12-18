Buying BYD eMAX 7? You can avail year-end discount worth up to ₹2.60 lakh

If you are planning to buy the BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV, this seems a good time. The upmarket electric MPV is available with year-end benefits worth up to ₹2.60 lakh. The year-end benefits include range of offers and discounts. The benefit package includes exchange or loyalty bonus of ₹1 lakh, corporate benefits worth ₹1 lakh, new customers welcome bonus of ₹1 lakh, extended warranty of up to 300,000 km, and up to seven years of free maintenance package.

The BYD eMAX 7 was introduced as an updated iteration of the BYD e6 MPV, which the first electric car from the Chinese automaker in India. This electric MPV is priced at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With the year-end benefits, the automaker is expecting to see a sales surge for the model.

Advertisement

BYD eMAX 7: Year-end benefits Benefits on offer Total year-end benefits worth of up to ₹ 2.60 lakh Exchange/loyalty bonus of ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Corporate benefits of ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh New customer welcome bonus of ₹ 1 lakh

1 lakh Extended warranty of up to 3 lakh km

Up to 7 years of free maintenance package Only one benefit worth ₹ 1 lakh can be available and can't be clubbed together

The year-end discounts will be available till the end of December 2025 or till stocks last.

BYD eMAX 7 available with up to ₹ 2.60 lakh benefits The BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV is available with year-end benefits worth up to ₹2.60 lakh. The benefits include range of offers and discounts. The customers can opt for exchange or loyalty bonus of ₹1 lakh. Eligible customers can also opt for corporate benefits of ₹1 lakh, while BYD is offering new customers a welcome bonus of ₹1 lakh. Besides that, the auto OEM is also offering extended warranty of up to 300,000 km, and up to seven years of free maintenance package for the BYD eMAX 7. The carmaker has further added that the customers can avail only one benefit worth ₹1 lakh, and multiple offer components can not be clubbed together.