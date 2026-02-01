Buying Citroen C3? Be ready to shell out more. Old vs new prices compared

Citroen C3 prices now range between 4.95 lakh and 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen has increased the pricing of its Citroen C3, alongside the other models like Aircross and Basalt. Under this latest price revision has Citroen C3 has become costlier by up to 40,000, depending on variants. The Citroen C3 now comes priced between 4.95 lakh and 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants, as compared to the older price range of 4.80 lakh and 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest price revision that has impacted the Citroen C3, along with other models on offer from the French car manufacturer in the Indian passenger vehicle market, comes at a time, when several other automakers in India have announced price hikes for the respective vehicles on offer across different segments. These price hikes have been attributed to the increased input costs arising of rising cost of raw materials, inflation and fluctuating forex rates.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen C3, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the old and new variant-wise price list of the car.

Citroen C3 becomes costlier by 40,000

Citroen C3: Old vs new price
VariantNew price (ex-showroom)DifferenceOld price (ex-showroom)
Live MT 4.95 lakh 15,000 4.80 lakh
Live (O) MT 5.49 lakhNA 5.49 lakh
Feel MT 5.85 lakh 15,000 5.70 lakh
Feel (O) MT 6.80 lakh 15,000 6.65 lakh
Shine MT 7.63 lakh 40,000 * 7.23 lakh
Shine Turbo MT 8.74 lakh 40,000 * 8.34 lakh
Shine Turbo AT 9.45 lakh 40,000 * 9.05 lakh
* Includes price of mandatory 360-degree camera

The Citroen C3 now costs between 4.95 lakh and 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The pre revision price for the C3 was ranging between 4.80 lakh and 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Under this price revision, the Live (O) MT is the only trim that has received no price hike. The base variant Live MT has become costlier by 15,000. On the other hand, the Shine trims have become costlier by 40,000. This pricing includes the cost of the mandatory 360 degree camera that is installed at the dealership level.

