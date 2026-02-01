Buying Citroen C3? Be ready to shell out more. Old vs new prices compared

Citroen has increased the pricing of its Citroen C3, alongside the other models like Aircross and Basalt. Under this latest price revision has Citroen C3 has become costlier by up to ₹40,000, depending on variants. The Citroen C3 now comes priced between ₹4.95 lakh and ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants, as compared to the older price range of ₹4.80 lakh and ₹9.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest price revision that has impacted the Citroen C3, along with other models on offer from the French car manufacturer in the Indian passenger vehicle market, comes at a time, when several other automakers in India have announced price hikes for the respective vehicles on offer across different segments. These price hikes have been attributed to the increased input costs arising of rising cost of raw materials, inflation and fluctuating forex rates.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen C3, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the old and new variant-wise price list of the car.

Citroen C3 becomes costlier by ₹ 40,000

Citroen C3: Old vs new price Variant New price (ex-showroom) Difference Old price (ex-showroom) Live MT ₹ 4.95 lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 4.80 lakh Live (O) MT ₹ 5.49 lakh NA ₹ 5.49 lakh Feel MT ₹ 5.85 lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 5.70 lakh Feel (O) MT ₹ 6.80 lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 6.65 lakh Shine MT ₹ 7.63 lakh ₹ 40,000 * ₹ 7.23 lakh Shine Turbo MT ₹ 8.74 lakh ₹ 40,000 * ₹ 8.34 lakh Shine Turbo AT ₹ 9.45 lakh ₹ 40,000 * ₹ 9.05 lakh * Includes price of mandatory 360-degree camera