Buying Kia Seltos? Variant-wise price list & monthly EMI amount explained

Kia Seltos is the bestselling SUV of the South Korean carmaker. Also, Kia started its journey in India by launching the Seltos. It competes with some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.
The Kia Seltos is considered one of the most feature-packed SUVs in its segment, which is one of the key reasons behind its premium vibe and popularity. If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos SUV soon, here is the complete variant-wise price list and monthly EMI amounts you would have to pay, depending on the rate of interest and loan amount, as well as repayment tenure.
₹ 14.49 - 25.89 Lakhs
₹ 11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs
₹ 9.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
₹ 11.48 - 17.73 Lakhs
₹ 10.73 - 20.92 Lakhs
|Variant
|Fuel & transmission
|Price (ex-showroom)
|HTE (O)
|Petrol MT
|₹10.79 lakh
|HTK
|Petrol MT
|₹12.18 lakh
|HTE (O)
|Diesel MT
|₹12.32 lakh
|HTK (O)
|Petrol MT
|₹12.57 lakh
|HTK
|Diesel MT
|₹13.60 lakh
|HTK Plus (O)
|Petrol MT
|₹13.93 lakh
|HTK (O)
|Diesel MT
|₹14.07 lakh
|HTK Plus
|Turbo-petrol iMT
|₹15.20 lakh
|HTK Plus (O)
|Petrol iVT
|₹15.24 lakh
|HTX
|Petrol MT
|₹15.24 lakh
|HTK Plus (O)
|Diesel MT
|₹15.43 lakh
|HTX (O)
|Petrol MT
|₹16.15 lakh
|HTX
|Petrol iVT
|₹16.64 lakh
|HTK Plus (O)
|Diesel AT
|₹16.65 lakh
|HTX
|Diesel MT
|₹16.75 lakh
|HTX (O)
|Petrol iVT
|₹17.44 lakh
|HTX (O)
|Diesel MT
|₹17.74 lakh
|HTX
|Diesel AT
|₹18.02 lakh
|GTX Plus
|Diesel AT
|₹10.27 lakh
|GTX Plus
|Turbo-petrol DCT
|₹19.27 lakh
|X-Line
|Diesel AT
|₹19.81 lakh
|X-Line
|Turbo-petrol DCT
|₹19.81 lakh
The Kia Seltos SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices, while it gets a wide range of transmission options as well. The SUV is priced between ₹10.79 lakh and ₹19.81 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Rate of interest
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest payable
|8%
|36 months
|₹33,821
|₹138,265
|8%
|60 months
|₹21,884
|₹233,754
|8.5%
|36 months
|₹34,070
|₹147,247
|8.5%
|60 months
|₹22,143
|₹249,304
|9%
|36 months
|₹34,321
|₹156,269
|9%
|60 months
|₹22,404
|₹264,964
|9.5%
|36 months
|₹34,572
|₹165,330
|9.5%
|60 months
|₹22,667
|₹280,732
|* Calculations done on the basis of loan amount of ₹10,79,276 (ex-showroom).
If you are planning to buy the base variant of the Kia Seltos, here is an explainer of the EMI amount you need to pay every month, depending on the variable rate of interest and repayment tenure. The loan amount has been considered on 100% of the ex-showroom value of the base variant of Kia Seltos, the HTE (O), petrol MT. We have calculated the rate of interest as 8% and 9%, while the repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 60 months.
