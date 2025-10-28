Buying Kia Seltos? Variant-wise price list & monthly EMI amount explained

Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India and it is also the main revenue churner of Kia.

Mainak Das
Updated28 Oct 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Kia Seltos is the bestselling SUV of the South Korean carmaker. Also, Kia started its journey in India by launching the Seltos. It competes with some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

The Kia Seltos is considered one of the most feature-packed SUVs in its segment, which is one of the key reasons behind its premium vibe and popularity. If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos SUV soon, here is the complete variant-wise price list and monthly EMI amounts you would have to pay, depending on the rate of interest and loan amount, as well as repayment tenure.

Kia Seltos: Variant-wise price list

VariantFuel & transmissionPrice (ex-showroom)
HTE (O)Petrol MT 10.79 lakh
HTKPetrol MT 12.18 lakh
HTE (O)Diesel MT 12.32 lakh
HTK (O)Petrol MT 12.57 lakh
HTKDiesel MT 13.60 lakh
HTK Plus (O)Petrol MT 13.93 lakh
HTK (O)Diesel MT 14.07 lakh
HTK PlusTurbo-petrol iMT 15.20 lakh
HTK Plus (O)Petrol iVT 15.24 lakh
HTXPetrol MT 15.24 lakh
HTK Plus (O)Diesel MT 15.43 lakh
HTX (O)Petrol MT 16.15 lakh
HTXPetrol iVT 16.64 lakh
HTK Plus (O)Diesel AT 16.65 lakh
HTXDiesel MT 16.75 lakh
HTX (O)Petrol iVT 17.44 lakh
HTX (O)Diesel MT 17.74 lakh
HTXDiesel AT 18.02 lakh
GTX PlusDiesel AT 10.27 lakh
GTX PlusTurbo-petrol DCT 19.27 lakh
X-LineDiesel AT 19.81 lakh
X-LineTurbo-petrol DCT 19.81 lakh

The Kia Seltos SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices, while it gets a wide range of transmission options as well. The SUV is priced between 10.79 lakh and 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos: How much EMI do you need to pay?

Rate of interestRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest payable
8%36 months 33,821 138,265
8%60 months 21,884 233,754
8.5%36 months 34,070 147,247
8.5%60 months 22,143 249,304
9%36 months 34,321 156,269
9%60 months 22,404 264,964
9.5%36 months 34,572 165,330
9.5%60 months 22,667 280,732
* Calculations done on the basis of loan amount of 10,79,276 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the base variant of the Kia Seltos, here is an explainer of the EMI amount you need to pay every month, depending on the variable rate of interest and repayment tenure. The loan amount has been considered on 100% of the ex-showroom value of the base variant of Kia Seltos, the HTE (O), petrol MT. We have calculated the rate of interest as 8% and 9%, while the repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 60 months.

Business NewsAuto News
