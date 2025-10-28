Buying Kia Seltos? Variant-wise price list & monthly EMI amount explained

Advertisement

The Kia Seltos is considered one of the most feature-packed SUVs in its segment, which is one of the key reasons behind its premium vibe and popularity. If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos SUV soon, here is the complete variant-wise price list and monthly EMI amounts you would have to pay, depending on the rate of interest and loan amount, as well as repayment tenure.

Kia Seltos: Variant-wise price list

Variant Fuel & transmission Price (ex-showroom) HTE (O) Petrol MT ₹ 10.79 lakh HTK Petrol MT ₹ 12.18 lakh HTE (O) Diesel MT ₹ 12.32 lakh HTK (O) Petrol MT ₹ 12.57 lakh HTK Diesel MT ₹ 13.60 lakh HTK Plus (O) Petrol MT ₹ 13.93 lakh HTK (O) Diesel MT ₹ 14.07 lakh HTK Plus Turbo-petrol iMT ₹ 15.20 lakh HTK Plus (O) Petrol iVT ₹ 15.24 lakh HTX Petrol MT ₹ 15.24 lakh HTK Plus (O) Diesel MT ₹ 15.43 lakh HTX (O) Petrol MT ₹ 16.15 lakh HTX Petrol iVT ₹ 16.64 lakh HTK Plus (O) Diesel AT ₹ 16.65 lakh HTX Diesel MT ₹ 16.75 lakh HTX (O) Petrol iVT ₹ 17.44 lakh HTX (O) Diesel MT ₹ 17.74 lakh HTX Diesel AT ₹ 18.02 lakh GTX Plus Diesel AT ₹ 10.27 lakh GTX Plus Turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 19.27 lakh X-Line Diesel AT ₹ 19.81 lakh X-Line Turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 19.81 lakh

The Kia Seltos SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices, while it gets a wide range of transmission options as well. The SUV is priced between ₹10.79 lakh and ₹19.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Kia Seltos: How much EMI do you need to pay?

Rate of interest Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest payable 8% 36 months ₹ 33,821 ₹ 138,265 8% 60 months ₹ 21,884 ₹ 233,754 8.5% 36 months ₹ 34,070 ₹ 147,247 8.5% 60 months ₹ 22,143 ₹ 249,304 9% 36 months ₹ 34,321 ₹ 156,269 9% 60 months ₹ 22,404 ₹ 264,964 9.5% 36 months ₹ 34,572 ₹ 165,330 9.5% 60 months ₹ 22,667 ₹ 280,732 * Calculations done on the basis of loan amount of ₹ 10,79,276 (ex-showroom).