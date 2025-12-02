Buying Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition? Top 5 facts you must know

After tasting success with the BE 6 Batman Edition, Mahindra recently launched the BE 6 Formula e Edition, which is the next special edition of the electric SUV. The launch of the Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition coincides with the unveiling of the company's latest Formula e race car, the M12 Electro. Unlike the BE 6 Batman Edition, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition is not limited to 999 units.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition, here are all the key details you must know.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition: Dates to remember

Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition: Key details Variants FE 2 and FE 3 Price (ex-showroom) ₹23.69 lakh (FE 2) ₹24.49 lakh (FE 3) Booking starts 14th January, 2026 Delivery starts 14th February 2026

Launched at a starting price of ₹23.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition will be available for booking from January 14 and deliveries of the EV will commence from February 14.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition: Variants and prices Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition is available in two variants - FE 2 and FE 3. The FE 2 variant is priced at ₹23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹the FE 3 variant is priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The difference between these two variants are defined by adaptive suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, and night trail carpet lamps available in the FE 3 trim.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition: What powers it? The Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition is available only with a 79 kWh battery pack. The battery is paired with an electric motor sending energy to the rear wheels. The BE 6 Formula e Edition churns out 281 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. This powertrain allows the EV to run up to 682 km on a single charge. It gets fast-charging support of up to 175 kW. Mahindra claims the electric SUV's battery can be charged from 10-80% in less than 20 minutes using a compatible DC fast charger.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition: What's different at exterior? On the outside, The Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition gets four different paint schemes. Besides that, it gets race-themed new circular LED projector headlamps, motorsports-themed body decals on bonnet, wheels, and side profile. Other changes include orange coloured tow hook, red brake calipers, orange inserts in running board, and a Formula e Edition badge at the rear. Also, it gets lip spoiler at the back, to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency.