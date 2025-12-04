Subscribe

Buying Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition? Which variant offers what?

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition is available in two variant options: FE2 and FE3. Both of these variants come powered by the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mainak Das
Updated4 Dec 2025, 05:09 PM IST
After tasting success with the Bat Edition, Mahindra BE 6 has received its second special edition. Christened as Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, this special edition iteration is not a limited edition like the Batman Edition, which was reserved to only 999 units. The latest special edition model comes with influence from the automaker's Formula E racing team. The special edition model is available in two different variant options FE2 and FE3, which come powered by a 79 kWh battery pack, the biggest from the automaker currently on offer.

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition wears a host of cosmetic updates compared to the standard model, at exterior and inside the cabin. However, powertrain and the specifications remain unchanged. Priced between 23.69 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the BE 6 Formula E Edition will be available for bookings from January 14, 2026. Deliveries of this model will commence from February 14, 2026.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, here is detailed explainer of what are on offer from which variant of the EV.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula e Edition: Key details
VariantsFE2 and FE3
Price (ex-showroom) 23.69 lakh - 24.49 lakh
Booking starts14th January, 2026
Delivery starts14th February 2026

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: FE2

The FE2 variant of the special edition electric SUV is priced at 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 79 kWh battery pack, the EV promises up to 682 km range, on a single charge. The electric propulsion system churns 282 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque.

It gets new design circular LED projector headlamps, updated front and rear bumpers with skid plates, front illuminated logo, 19-inch alloy wheels, new LED taillights, new rear boot spoiler, sill claddings, front and rear tow hook painted in Orange colour. Also, it gets race influenced body decals on side doors, fender and bonnet.

Inside the cabin, it sports race car-inspired start/stop button flap, leatherette upholstery. It boasts Firestorm Orange coloured interior, Formula E Edition plaque, brake caliper. Also, there is FIA logo on seatbelts, Mahindra Formula E branding on windshield, translucent door inserts.

Among the key features, it gets Sonic Suite with virtual engine sounds, Formula E-themed custom startup animation, dual 12.3-inch screens, 16-Speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, it gets 5G connectivity, wireless charging for front row, auto dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, rain-sensing smart wipers, height-adjustable driver seat and seat belt, one-touch driver power window, dual-zone climate control, auto-fold ORVMs, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering, cooled storage 65W Type-C fast charging ports for front and rear.

On the safety front, it gets 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, six airbags, high-stiffness bodyshell, disc brakes on all wheels, brake-by-wire technology, intelligent electronic brake booster, driver drowsiness detection system, electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, etc.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: FE3

The top-end trim of the special edition model, FE3, is priced at 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It shares the same battery pack and specifications with the FE2. The only difference in this trim compared to the FE2 includes adaptive suspension, bigger 20-inch alloy wheels, and Night Trail carpet lamps.

 
 
