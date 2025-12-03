Subscribe

Buying Mahindra XEV 9S? Guidebook to pick the right variant

Priced between 19.95 lakh and 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four broad trim options and three different battery pack choices.

Mainak Das
Updated3 Dec 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.
Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.

Mahindra has launched its first three-row, seven-seater electric SUV XEV 9S, which is essentially the all-electric iteration of the XUV700. Available at a starting price of 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XEV 9S shares the same INGLO architecture with other Born Electric series SUVs, including the XEV 9e and BE 6. In fact, the XEV 9S can be be easily dubbed as a more practical and conventional iteration of the Mahindra XEV 9e.

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four broad trim choices: Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. The Pack One Above and Pack Two Above variants come available in two different battery pack choices, while the Pack Three and Pack Three Above are available with only 79 kWh battery pack choices. There are total three battery pack options available for the Mahindra XEV 9S: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Key dates
Test driveDecember 5, 2025 onwards
BookingsJanuary 14, 2026 onwards
DeliveriesJanuary 23, 2026 onwards

Mahindra XEV 9S will be available for test drives from December 5. The SUV will be available for booking from January 14 next year, while deliveries of the SUV will commence January 23.

Each of the four broad variants builds upon their respective lower variant, adding more technology and features. If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XEV 9S, here is a detailed explainer for you to understand which variant fits your bill.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variants in a nutshell
VariantBattery pack optionsPrice (ex-showroom)
Pack One Above59 kWh / 79 kWh 19.95 lakh / 21.95 lakh
Pack two Above70 kWh / 79 kWh 24.45 lakh / 25.45 lakh
Pack Three79 kWh 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above79 kWh 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above (59 kWh and 79 kWh)

The Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above is the base variant of the electric SUV, priced at 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), for the 59 kWh battery pack option, and 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom), for the 79 kWh battery pack option. This variant gets bi-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, 18-inch wheels with aero covers at exterior. Inside the cabin, it gets panoramic sunroof, triple screens with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 5G connectivity, wireless phone connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system.

Also, the Pack One Above gets sliding second-row seats, 60:40 reclining function, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic headlamps and wipers, a large 150-litre frunk, up to 527 litres of boot space, and Type-C USB fast charging ports. On the safety front, it features six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire tech, TPMS, rear parking sensors with an HD camera, and driver drowsiness detection system.

The larger 79 kWh battery pack variant offers more power and faster DC charging functionality. It gets multiple driving modes, single-pedal driving tech, multi-step braking regeneration, and cruise control.

The triple-screen setup on the dashboard gives an enhanced digital surface vibe.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Two Above (70 kWh and 79 kWh)

The Pack Two Above trim is available with a stronger 70 kWh battery option in place of the 59 kWh pack, while there is the 79 kWh on offer as well. This 70 kWh battery pack supports 160 kW DC fast charging. In this variant, regeneration gets an additional Auto mode.

At exterior, it gets 18-inch alloy wheels, in place of the aero covered wheels for a more premium vibe. The cabin of this variant comes packing soft leatherette trims, leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It sports a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, wireless charging for front occupants, NFC key system, which can be operated both via a phone and a key card. Other features include a six-way powered seat with manual lumbar, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, auto fold ORVMs, ORVM auto-tilt on reverse, and auto-dimming IRVM.

On the safety front, it gets Level 2 ADAS suite, which includes one radar and one camera, 360-degree view camera, front parking sensors, and a blind view monitor.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrains and specifications
Battery Pack59 kWh70 kWh79 kWh
Maximum power228 bhp242 bhp282 bhp
Maximum torque380 Nm380 Nm380 Nm
Claimed range521 km600 km679 km
Real-world range400 km450 km500 km

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Three (79 kWh)

The biggest upgrade the Pack Three gets over its immediate lower option is the adaptive suspension, which adjusts itself using real-time inputs. Also, it boasts connected LED DRLs, sequential turn indicators, and a start-up lighting sequence as well.

Inside the cabin, it sports ambient lighting extending into the sunroof. It gets acoustic laminated door glass for added quietness, dual wireless chargers for both front and rear occupants and air filtration with an AQI display, second row ventilated seats, powered Boss mode, second-row sunshades.

On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, front fog lamps with cornering function, auto booster lamps, Level 2+ ADAS with five radars and one camera. The ADAS suite includes features like lane centering, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts for both front and rear.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Three Above (79 kWh)

Pack Three Above is the top-end trim of the XEV 9S. Its onboard infotainment system is powered by a Snapdragon 8295 processor paired with a 24 GB RAM, while there is a 128 GB of storage. The key features it gets over the lower trims, include the AutoPark Assist, video calling and drive video recording. Also, it gets an AR HUD and driver and occupant monitoring system.

 
 
