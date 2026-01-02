Buying Mahindra XEV 9S? Here’s your EMI options explained for most VFM variant

Mahindra XEV 9S has been making quite some buzz in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, since its launch in late 2025. The Mahindra XEV 9S, which comes as the pure electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 that is slated to be rebadged and revamped as XUV 7XO soon, comes available in four broad trim choices - Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. The Pack One Above is considered as the most value for money variant of the electric SUV, which is available in two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XEV 9S' Pack One Above variant in 2026, and wondering about the finance options for the SUV, here is the EMI options explained for you.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise price Variant Battery size Price (ex-showroom) Pack One Above 59 kWh ₹ 19.95 lakh Pack One Above 79 kWh ₹ 21.95 lakh Pack Two Above 70 kWh ₹ 24.45 lakh Pack Two Above 79 kWh ₹ 25.45 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh ₹ 27.35 lakh Pack Three Above 79 kWh ₹ 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: How much EMI to pay for Pack One Above trim?

The Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above is available in two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh batter pack version is priced at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the bigger battery pack variant is priced at ₹2195 lakh (ex-showroom). While creating the EMI chart, we have taken the factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5%.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above EMI options Battery pack variant Price (ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Pack One Above 59 kWh ₹ 19.95 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 62,977 ₹ 272,181 8.5% 5 years ₹ 40,930 ₹ 460,829 9.5% 3 years ₹ 63,906 ₹ 305,606 9.5% 5 years ₹ 41,899 ₹ 518,923 Pack One Above 79 kWh ₹ 21.95 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 69,291 ₹ 299,467 8.5% 5 years ₹ 45,034 ₹ 507,027 9.5% 3 years ₹ 70,312 ₹ 336,244 9.5% 5 years ₹ 46,099 ₹ 570,945