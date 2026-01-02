Subscribe

Buying Mahindra XEV 9S? Here’s your EMI options explained for most VFM variant

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above is the most value for money variant of the electric SUV, which is available in two battery pack options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh.

Mainak Das
Updated2 Jan 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch
₹ 5.5 - 9.24 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.2 - 24.17 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.
Mahindra XEV 9S comes carrying the signature design elements of both XEV 9e and XUV700, but at the same time gets its own distinctive elements.
AI Quick Read

Mahindra XEV 9S has been making quite some buzz in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, since its launch in late 2025. The Mahindra XEV 9S, which comes as the pure electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 that is slated to be rebadged and revamped as XUV 7XO soon, comes available in four broad trim choices - Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. The Pack One Above is considered as the most value for money variant of the electric SUV, which is available in two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.

(Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above: Top 3 reasons to think it the most VFM variant?)

Advertisement

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XEV 9S' Pack One Above variant in 2026, and wondering about the finance options for the SUV, here is the EMI options explained for you.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise price
VariantBattery sizePrice (ex-showroom)
Pack One Above59 kWh 19.95 lakh
Pack One Above79 kWh 21.95 lakh
Pack Two Above70 kWh 24.45 lakh
Pack Two Above79 kWh 25.45 lakh
Pack Three79 kWh 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above79 kWh 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: How much EMI to pay for Pack One Above trim?

The Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above is available in two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh batter pack version is priced at 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the bigger battery pack variant is priced at 2195 lakh (ex-showroom). While creating the EMI chart, we have taken the factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5%.

Advertisement
Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above EMI options
Battery pack variantPrice (ex-showroom)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Pack One Above 59 kWh 19.95 lakh8.5%3 years 62,977 272,181
8.5%5 years 40,930 460,829
9.5%3 years 63,906 305,606
9.5%5 years 41,899 518,923
Pack One Above 79 kWh 21.95 lakh8.5%3 years 69,291 299,467
8.5%5 years 45,034 507,027
9.5%3 years 70,312 336,244
9.5%5 years 46,099 570,945

If you are opting for 100% financing on the ex-showroom pricing of the Pack One Above of Mahindra XEV 9S, the EMI amount for the 59 kWh battery pack version will range between 62,977 and 41,899, considering the rate of interest ranging between 8.5% and 9.5%, while the repayment tenure ranging between three years and five years. On the other hand, applying the same conditions, the EMI amount for the 79 kWh battery pack version will range between 69,291 and 46,099.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsBuying Mahindra XEV 9S? Here’s your EMI options explained for most VFM variant
Read Next Story