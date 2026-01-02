Buying Mahindra XEV 9S? Here’s your EMI options explained for most VFM variant

Mahindra XEV 9S has been making quite some buzz in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, since its launch in late 2025. The Mahindra XEV 9S, which comes as the pure electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV700 that is slated to be rebadged and revamped as XUV 7XO soon, comes available in four broad trim choices - Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. The Pack One Above is considered as the most value for money variant of the electric SUV, which is available in two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XEV 9S' Pack One Above variant in 2026, and wondering about the finance options for the SUV, here is the EMI options explained for you.
|Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise price
|Variant
|Battery size
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Pack One Above
|59 kWh
|₹19.95 lakh
|Pack One Above
|79 kWh
|₹21.95 lakh
|Pack Two Above
|70 kWh
|₹24.45 lakh
|Pack Two Above
|79 kWh
|₹25.45 lakh
|Pack Three
|79 kWh
|₹27.35 lakh
|Pack Three Above
|79 kWh
|₹29.45 lakh
The Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above is available in two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh batter pack version is priced at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the bigger battery pack variant is priced at ₹2195 lakh (ex-showroom). While creating the EMI chart, we have taken the factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5%.
|Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above EMI options
|Battery pack variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Pack One Above 59 kWh
|₹19.95 lakh
|8.5%
|3 years
|₹62,977
|₹272,181
|8.5%
|5 years
|₹40,930
|₹460,829
|9.5%
|3 years
|₹63,906
|₹305,606
|9.5%
|5 years
|₹41,899
|₹518,923
|Pack One Above 79 kWh
|₹21.95 lakh
|8.5%
|3 years
|₹69,291
|₹299,467
|8.5%
|5 years
|₹45,034
|₹507,027
|9.5%
|3 years
|₹70,312
|₹336,244
|9.5%
|5 years
|₹46,099
|₹570,945
If you are opting for 100% financing on the ex-showroom pricing of the Pack One Above of Mahindra XEV 9S, the EMI amount for the 59 kWh battery pack version will range between ₹62,977 and ₹41,899, considering the rate of interest ranging between 8.5% and 9.5%, while the repayment tenure ranging between three years and five years. On the other hand, applying the same conditions, the EMI amount for the 79 kWh battery pack version will range between ₹69,291 and ₹46,099.