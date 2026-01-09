Buying Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol AT? This is the most value for money variant

Mahindra has launched a completely revamped iteration of its popular XUV700 SUV with a new nomenclature, XUV 7XO. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO SUV is available in a total of six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, which are sourced from the Mahindra XUV700. The transmission choices of the SUV remains same as the XUV700.
Mahindra already holds a sizeable share in the premium three-row SUV segment with its XUV700. The arrival of the all-new XUV 7XO is expected to further ramp up Mahindra's market share in the segment.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO with a petrol engine and automatic transmission combination, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you, to help you understand which is the most value for money variant.
If you are looking to buy the petrol manual powertrain combination equipped Mahindra XUV 7XO variant offering the most value for money, AX should be the best one to go ahead in my opinion, which comes priced at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). However, when it comes to choosing the value for money trim with petrol automatic powertrain combination, the case is different.
|Mahindra XUV 7XO Petrol AT: Most VFM variant
|Variant
|AX
|AX3 (In addition to AX)
|AX5 (In addition to AX3)
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹13.66 lakh (Petrol MT only)
|₹17.47 lakh (Petrol AT)
|₹18.97 lakh (Petrol AT)
|Features
The AX trim doesn't come with automatic transmission. The automatic gearbox is available from AX3 trims, starting at ₹17.47 lakh (ex-showroom). In my opinion, he AX3 should be the value for money trim for most of consumers seeking petrol automatic combination. In additional to all the features available in AX, the AX3 gets rearview camera with dynamic guide lines, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, and a rear demister.
However, people who wants even more, could opt for the AX5. This is basically for people who seek features like panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, etc. In addition to the lower trims, the AX5 offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, telescopic-adjustable steering, 17-inch alloy wheels, reading lamps, driver and co-driver sun visor with a slide-on rod, approach unlock and walk-away lock.
Powering the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX petrol automatic is the tried and tested 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain is capable of churning out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque, sending power to the front wheels. This makes the SUV significantly powerful compared to the Tata Safari petrol and Hyundai Alcazar petrol.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.