Buying Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol AT? This is the most value for money variant

If you are planning to buy petrol automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the AX3 seems the most value for money for majority of consumers.

Mainak Das
Updated9 Jan 2026, 11:28 AM IST
The arrival of the all-new XUV 7XO is expected to further ramp up Mahindra's market share in the three-row premium SUV segment.
Mahindra has launched a completely revamped iteration of its popular XUV700 SUV with a new nomenclature, XUV 7XO. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO SUV is available in a total of six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, which are sourced from the Mahindra XUV700. The transmission choices of the SUV remains same as the XUV700.

Mahindra already holds a sizeable share in the premium three-row SUV segment with its XUV700. The arrival of the all-new XUV 7XO is expected to further ramp up Mahindra's market share in the segment.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO with a petrol engine and automatic transmission combination, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you, to help you understand which is the most value for money variant.

Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol AT: Which is the most VFM variant?

If you are looking to buy the petrol manual powertrain combination equipped Mahindra XUV 7XO variant offering the most value for money, AX should be the best one to go ahead in my opinion, which comes priced at 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). However, when it comes to choosing the value for money trim with petrol automatic powertrain combination, the case is different.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Petrol AT: Most VFM variant
VariantAXAX3 (In addition to AX)AX5 (In addition to AX3)
Price (ex-showroom) 13.66 lakh (Petrol MT only) 17.47 lakh (Petrol AT) 18.97 lakh (Petrol AT)
Features
  • Bi-LED projector headlamp with DRL
  • Clear lens LED tail light
  • Piano black cladding
  • 17-inch steel wheel with cover
  • 12.3-inch tri-cluster
  • Six-speaker audio
  • AdrenoX
  • Inbuilt Alexa with ChatGPT
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 65W Type-C and 15W Type-A USB ports (Front)
  • 15W Type-C USB port (Rear)
  • 12V charging port (Third row)
  • Cruise control
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Traction control
  • Hill hold and hill-descent control
  • Six airbags
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Follow-me-home lights
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Smart door handles
  • Front armrest with storage
  • Day and night IRVM
  • ISOFIX
  • Second- and third-row AC vents
  • Roof rails and rear spoiler
  • Electronic power steering
  • Micro-hybrid tech
  • Push-button start
  • Tyre position display
  • Co-driver sun visor with mirror
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
  • Six-way manual driver seat
  • Height-adjustable front row seatbelts
  • Four power windows
  • One-touch function for the driver’s window
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Rear-view camera with dynamic guide lines
  • Electrically adjustable, auto-folding ORVMs
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Rear demister
  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • Front parking sensors
  • Telescopic-adjustable steering
  • 17-inch alloy wheel
  • Reading lamps
  • Driver and co-driver sun visor
  • Approach unlock and walk-away lock

The AX trim doesn't come with automatic transmission. The automatic gearbox is available from AX3 trims, starting at 17.47 lakh (ex-showroom). In my opinion, he AX3 should be the value for money trim for most of consumers seeking petrol automatic combination. In additional to all the features available in AX, the AX3 gets rearview camera with dynamic guide lines, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, and a rear demister.

However, people who wants even more, could opt for the AX5. This is basically for people who seek features like panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, etc. In addition to the lower trims, the AX5 offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, telescopic-adjustable steering, 17-inch alloy wheels, reading lamps, driver and co-driver sun visor with a slide-on rod, approach unlock and walk-away lock.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Petrol AT: Powertrain

Powering the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX petrol automatic is the tried and tested 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain is capable of churning out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque, sending power to the front wheels. This makes the SUV significantly powerful compared to the Tata Safari petrol and Hyundai Alcazar petrol.

