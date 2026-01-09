Buying Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol AT? This is the most value for money variant

Mahindra has launched a completely revamped iteration of its popular XUV700 SUV with a new nomenclature, XUV 7XO. The newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO SUV is available in a total of six variants: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, which are sourced from the Mahindra XUV700. The transmission choices of the SUV remains same as the XUV700.

Mahindra already holds a sizeable share in the premium three-row SUV segment with its XUV700. The arrival of the all-new XUV 7XO is expected to further ramp up Mahindra's market share in the segment.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO with a petrol engine and automatic transmission combination, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you, to help you understand which is the most value for money variant.

Mahindra XUV 7XO petrol AT: Which is the most VFM variant? If you are looking to buy the petrol manual powertrain combination equipped Mahindra XUV 7XO variant offering the most value for money, AX should be the best one to go ahead in my opinion, which comes priced at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). However, when it comes to choosing the value for money trim with petrol automatic powertrain combination, the case is different.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Petrol AT: Most VFM variant Variant AX AX3 (In addition to AX) AX5 (In addition to AX3) Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 13.66 lakh (Petrol MT only) ₹ 17.47 lakh (Petrol AT) ₹ 18.97 lakh (Petrol AT) Features Bi-LED projector headlamp with DRL

Clear lens LED tail light

Piano black cladding

17-inch steel wheel with cover

12.3-inch tri-cluster

Six-speaker audio

AdrenoX

Inbuilt Alexa with ChatGPT

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

65W Type-C and 15W Type-A USB ports (Front)

15W Type-C USB port (Rear)

12V charging port (Third row)

Cruise control

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Traction control

Hill hold and hill-descent control

Six airbags

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Follow-me-home lights

Shark-fin antenna

Smart door handles

Front armrest with storage

Day and night IRVM

ISOFIX

Second- and third-row AC vents

Roof rails and rear spoiler

Electronic power steering

Micro-hybrid tech

Push-button start

Tyre position display

Co-driver sun visor with mirror

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Six-way manual driver seat

Height-adjustable front row seatbelts

Four power windows

One-touch function for the driver’s window

Steering-mounted controls Rear-view camera with dynamic guide lines

Electrically adjustable, auto-folding ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer

Rear demister Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Front parking sensors

Telescopic-adjustable steering

17-inch alloy wheel

Reading lamps

Driver and co-driver sun visor

Approach unlock and walk-away lock

The AX trim doesn't come with automatic transmission. The automatic gearbox is available from AX3 trims, starting at ₹17.47 lakh (ex-showroom). In my opinion, he AX3 should be the value for money trim for most of consumers seeking petrol automatic combination. In additional to all the features available in AX, the AX3 gets rearview camera with dynamic guide lines, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, and a rear demister.

However, people who wants even more, could opt for the AX5. This is basically for people who seek features like panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, etc. In addition to the lower trims, the AX5 offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, telescopic-adjustable steering, 17-inch alloy wheels, reading lamps, driver and co-driver sun visor with a slide-on rod, approach unlock and walk-away lock.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Petrol AT: Powertrain Powering the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX petrol automatic is the tried and tested 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain is capable of churning out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque, sending power to the front wheels. This makes the SUV significantly powerful compared to the Tata Safari petrol and Hyundai Alcazar petrol.